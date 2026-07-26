ToukaPNG is a browser-based AI background-removal workspace for turning everyday images into clean transparent PNG assets. Users can upload JPG, PNG, WebP, or HEIC files and process people, product photos, pets, illustrations, logos, and other images without installing desktop editing software.

The frontend is built with Next.js App Router and is designed around a simple upload-to-download workflow. A free mode works without sign-up, while a high-precision mode is available for difficult hair, fur, products, and detailed edges. The editor also includes erase and restore brushes, transparent, white, and solid-color backgrounds, brightness, contrast and saturation adjustments, drop shadows, social canvas ratios, batch processing for up to 20 images, and ZIP downloads.

Sanity is the content layer for the structured product and educational content around the interactive editor. It manages homepage sections, feature descriptions, before-and-after examples, use cases, FAQ entries, workflow guidance, localized Japanese copy, and SEO-focused background-removal guides. Keeping this material in Sanity lets the project evolve its editorial content without coupling every update to the image-processing interface.

The main design challenge is keeping the product fast and approachable while still supporting precise refinement for complex images. The application separates the one-click removal flow from optional editing tools, so a first-time visitor can download a result quickly while advanced users can correct edges, choose an output background, or prepare multiple assets in one batch.

Sanity Content Lake is connected to the public site through reusable content models for hero sections, feature grids, before-and-after case studies, use-case pages, FAQ entries, and guide metadata. The next step is to expand these models with additional examples, editorial workflows, Studio screenshots, and localized guide content.