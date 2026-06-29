HD Photo Converter is a browser-based AI image enhancement tool for turning low-resolution, blurry, or compressed images into sharper HD outputs. Users can upload photos in formats such as JPG, PNG, WebP, or HEIC, run AI detail reconstruction and artifact removal, compare before and after results, and download higher-resolution images for e-commerce, print preparation, social content, old photo restoration, and everyday cleanup work.

The frontend is built with Next.js App Router and a structured landing-page configuration. The homepage includes hero copy, upload workspace labels, demo examples, pain points, solution cards, workflow comparisons, capability sections, how-it-works steps, use cases, privacy commitments, pricing summaries, FAQ, and SEO footer content. That composition maps naturally to Sanity documents and arrays instead of being maintained as scattered static strings.

I am using Sanity as the content operations layer for the site. Sanity is where the project can manage landing-page sections, example metadata, before/after demo descriptions, localized copy, FAQ entries, privacy notes, tutorial content, and future comparison pages. Keeping that content in Sanity makes it easier to adjust product messaging and educational material without changing the core image-processing code.

On the product side, the app separates content from the enhancement workflow. The UI handles uploads, batch queues, upscale-factor choices, output format selection, generation progress, and before/after comparison, while Sanity can provide the structured content that explains those controls and powers the marketing, help, and tutorial surfaces around them.

The main implementation challenge is keeping an AI utility simple for users while still documenting the technical workflow clearly. My next step is to add richer Sanity Studio schemas for demo assets, conversion examples, localized guides, and Studio screenshots, then connect more of the public pages directly to Content Lake so the HD conversion product can grow without turning every content update into a code change.