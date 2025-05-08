Crypgo - Shadcn UI Crypto Landing Page Template
Crypgo is a clean free Shadcn UI crypto landing page template built to present Web3 products, token utility, and roadmap with clarity.
By WrapPixel & Shadcn Space
🚀 Crypgo – Shadcn UI Crypto Landing Page Template
Crypgo is a free, open-source, and production-ready crypto landing page template available in both Next.js and Astro. It’s built with Tailwind CSS and shadcn/ui and designed specifically for crypto startups, Web3 products, blockchain platforms, and modern SaaS businesses that want a clean interface, smooth UX, and excellent performance.
If you’re looking for a high-quality Next.js or Astro crypto landing page with modern UI components and a great developer experience, Crypgo is a perfect starting point.
✨ Key Features
- ⚡ Built with Next.js and Astro for fast rendering and optimized performance
- 🎨 Styled using Tailwind CSS for rapid and flexible UI development
- 🧩 Powered by shadcn/ui for accessible, consistent components
- 🧱 Clean, developer-friendly folder structure with reusable components
- 📱 Fully responsive and optimized for all screen sizes
- 🔍 SEO-ready markup following modern best practices
- 🪶 Lightweight, fast-loading, and minimal dependencies
- 🔧 Easy to customize for crypto, SaaS, and Web3 landing pages
🚀 Getting Started
1. Clone the Repository
git clone https://github.com/shadcnspace/crypgo-shadcn-ui-landingpage.git
2. Navigate to folder
cd nextjs
# or
cd astro
3. Install Dependencies
npm install
# or
pnpm install
# or
yarn install
4. Run the Development Server
npm run dev
# or
pnpm dev
# or
yarn dev
Open http://localhost:3000 in your browser to see the result.
⚡ One‑Click Deployment
Deploy your website on vercel in seconds using the button below:
📄 License
Crypgo is 100% free and open‑source.
You are free to use it for personal and commercial projects.
💜 Support & Community
If you find this template useful:
⭐ Star the repository
🐛 Report issues
🔧 Suggest improvements
Your support helps improve and maintain the project.
shadcn/space
Production-ready shadcn/ui blocks, components, and templates for modern React and Next.js applications — built with Tailwind CSS and designed to be copied, customized, and shipped. 🚀
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