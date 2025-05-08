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Crypgo - Shadcn UI Crypto Landing Page Template

Paid template

Crypgo is a clean free Shadcn UI crypto landing page template built to present Web3 products, token utility, and roadmap with clarity.

By WrapPixel & Shadcn Space

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README

🚀 Crypgo – Shadcn UI Crypto Landing Page Template

Crypgo is a free, open-source, and production-ready crypto landing page template available in both Next.js and Astro. It’s built with Tailwind CSS and shadcn/ui and designed specifically for crypto startups, Web3 products, blockchain platforms, and modern SaaS businesses that want a clean interface, smooth UX, and excellent performance.

If you’re looking for a high-quality Next.js or Astro crypto landing page with modern UI components and a great developer experience, Crypgo is a perfect starting point.

✨ Key Features

  • ⚡ Built with Next.js and Astro for fast rendering and optimized performance
  • 🎨 Styled using Tailwind CSS for rapid and flexible UI development
  • 🧩 Powered by shadcn/ui for accessible, consistent components
  • 🧱 Clean, developer-friendly folder structure with reusable components
  • 📱 Fully responsive and optimized for all screen sizes
  • 🔍 SEO-ready markup following modern best practices
  • 🪶 Lightweight, fast-loading, and minimal dependencies
  • 🔧 Easy to customize for crypto, SaaS, and Web3 landing pages

🚀 Getting Started

1. Clone the Repository

git clone https://github.com/shadcnspace/crypgo-shadcn-ui-landingpage.git

2. Navigate to folder

cd nextjs 
# or
cd astro

3. Install Dependencies

npm install
# or
pnpm install
# or
yarn install

4. Run the Development Server

npm run dev
# or
pnpm dev
# or
yarn dev

Open http://localhost:3000 in your browser to see the result.

⚡ One‑Click Deployment

Deploy your website on vercel in seconds using the button below:

📄 License

Crypgo is 100% free and open‑source.
You are free to use it for personal and commercial projects.

💜 Support & Community

If you find this template useful:

  • ⭐ Star the repository

  • 🐛 Report issues

  • 🔧 Suggest improvements

Your support helps improve and maintain the project.

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Production-ready shadcn/ui blocks, components, and templates for modern React and Next.js applications — built with Tailwind CSS and designed to be copied, customized, and shipped. 🚀

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