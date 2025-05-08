README

Crypgo is a free, open-source, and production-ready crypto landing page template available in both Next.js and Astro. It’s built with Tailwind CSS and shadcn/ui and designed specifically for crypto startups, Web3 products, blockchain platforms, and modern SaaS businesses that want a clean interface, smooth UX, and excellent performance.

If you’re looking for a high-quality Next.js or Astro crypto landing page with modern UI components and a great developer experience, Crypgo is a perfect starting point.

⚡ Built with Next.js and Astro for fast rendering and optimized performance

for fast rendering and optimized performance 🎨 Styled using Tailwind CSS for rapid and flexible UI development

for rapid and flexible UI development 🧩 Powered by shadcn/ui for accessible, consistent components

for accessible, consistent components 🧱 Clean, developer-friendly folder structure with reusable components

📱 Fully responsive and optimized for all screen sizes

🔍 SEO-ready markup following modern best practices

🪶 Lightweight, fast-loading, and minimal dependencies

🔧 Easy to customize for crypto, SaaS, and Web3 landing pages

git clone https://github.com/shadcnspace/crypgo-shadcn-ui-landingpage.git

cd nextjs # or cd astro

npm install # or pnpm install # or yarn install

npm run dev # or pnpm dev # or yarn dev

Open http://localhost:3000 in your browser to see the result.

Deploy your website on vercel in seconds using the button below:

Crypgo is 100% free and open‑source.

You are free to use it for personal and commercial projects.

If you find this template useful:

⭐ Star the repository

🐛 Report issues

🔧 Suggest improvements

Your support helps improve and maintain the project.

shadcn/space

Production-ready shadcn/ui blocks, components, and templates for modern React and Next.js applications — built with Tailwind CSS and designed to be copied, customized, and shipped. 🚀

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