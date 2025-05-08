Awake is designed for agencies, studios, SaaS teams, and independent freelancers who need a polished, production-ready website that drives real results. It delivers all the essential sections a high-converting agency landing page needs from a strong hero and services overview to portfolio showcases, client testimonials, and a clear contact flow without unnecessary complexity.

The template ships with authentication pages (Sign In and Sign Up) built in, making it a practical foundation for teams that also need basic user account flows. Built with a clean visual hierarchy and a component-based architecture, it is easy to customize, easy to deploy, and structured for long-term maintainability.

Awake - Shadcn Agency & Portfolio Template

Features:

Conversion-focused hero section: Designed to communicate your agency's value immediately with bold messaging and a clear CTA that drives inquiries. Built with reusable shadcn components that maintain visual consistency across the full page.

that maintain visual consistency across the full page. Services overview blocks: Cleanly structured sections to define your expertise and what you offer, so visitors quickly understand how you can help them. Uses modular shadcn blocks that are straightforward to rearrange or extend as your offerings evolve.

that are straightforward to rearrange or extend as your offerings evolve. Portfolio showcase grid: Grid-based layouts to present past work, case studies, and project outcomes with a strong visual emphasis. Optimized for image-heavy content while keeping the DOM clean and performance intact.

Testimonial section: Structured client feedback layouts that build trust and credibility with prospective clients. Easy to wire up to dynamic data or a CMS-driven content source.

About section: A dedicated section to introduce your team, share your agency's story, and build an authentic connection with site visitors. Helps position your brand with personality and professionalism side by side.

CTA section: A dedicated, high-visibility call-to-action block placed strategically to guide visitors toward taking the next step, whether that is a contact form, inquiry, or discovery call. Clean layout keeps the focus on conversion.

Contact page: A fully built contact page with a structured form layout and clear supporting content for visitors who are ready to reach out. Designed to reduce friction and make it easy for potential clients to get in touch.

Authentication pages (Sign In & Sign Up): Pre-built sign-in and sign-up pages for teams that need basic account flows as part of their site. Cleanly integrated with the same design system as the rest of the template.

Responsive layout system: A flexible grid and spacing structure that adapts precisely across mobile, tablet, and desktop without layout breaks. Ensures a consistent and polished experience on every screen size.

SEO-friendly structure: Semantic markup and a logical section flow improve page crawlability and indexing. Structured to help search engines understand content relationships and the intent of each page clearly.

Performance-focused build: Optimized asset loading, minimal layout shifts, and efficient rendering contribute to strong Core Web Vitals. Built for production environments where page speed directly affects conversion rates.

Developer-friendly architecture: A modular, well-organized codebase with clear separation of concerns across components, sections, and layouts. Easy to scale, rebrand, or extend without breaking existing structure or component logic.

Tech Stack

shadcn/ui & Base UI

Next.js & Astro

TypeScript

Tailwind CSS v4

Lucide & Iconify Icons

Figma Design Files Included

Who Should Use & Benefit from this Shadcn Awake Template:

This shadcn template is useful for:

Agencies & Design Studios

Ideal for teams that need a complete, conversion-ready landing page that presents services, portfolio work, and brand identity without starting from zero.

Freelancers & Consultants

Useful for building a professional single-page presence that clearly communicates expertise, past work, and a direct path for clients to reach out.

Startup Teams

A strong choice for early-stage companies that need a clean, trust-building landing page with all the essential sections ready to go from day one.

SaaS & Product Teams

Well-suited for product teams that want an agency-quality public website with structured sections and optional authentication pages already built in.