README

Shadcn Dashboard is a modern, responsive admin dashboard template built with React (Vite). Built with Shadcn UI, Base UI and Tailwind CSS v4, it ships with a modern dashboard, Blog, Notes & Tickets apps, authentication pages, form layouts, data tables, user profile, and rich UI components - giving you everything you need to build your next admin panel faster.

Shadcn Dashboard is a production-ready admin dashboard starter to kickstart your next project. It features a modern dashboard, Blog, Notes & Tickets apps, authentication flows, form layouts with validation, data tables, user profile pages, and a comprehensive library of Shadcn UI components.

Available in both React (Vite) and Next.js versions!

Crafted with ❤️ by shadcndashboard.dev , committed to empowering the open-source community.

Modern Dashboard - Ready-to-use dashboard layout with statistics, charts, and widgets

- Ready-to-use dashboard layout with statistics, charts, and widgets Apps - Blog, Notes, and Tickets apps out of the box

- Blog, Notes, and Tickets apps out of the box Authentication Pages - Login, Register, Forgot Password, OTP Verification, Reset Password, Two-Factor Auth

- Login, Register, Forgot Password, OTP Verification, Reset Password, Two-Factor Auth Forms & Tables - Vertical & Horizontal form layouts and a data table

- Vertical & Horizontal form layouts and a data table User Profile - Rich profile page with connections and activity views

- Rich profile page with connections and activity views Built with React 19 + Vite - Modern, fast, and SEO-friendly

- Modern, fast, and SEO-friendly Tailwind CSS v4 - Easy theming and utility-based styling

- Easy theming and utility-based styling Responsive & Mobile-First - Designed to look great on all devices

- Designed to look great on all devices Dark Mode Support - Full light/dark theme toggle via a custom ThemeProvider / useTheme context

- Full light/dark theme toggle via a custom / context Rich Charting - Recharts integration for beautiful visualizations

- Recharts integration for beautiful visualizations Rich Text Editor - TipTap-powered editor for the Blog app

|-- public / # Static assets served from the site root |-- src / # Application source code | |-- App . tsx # Root application component | |-- main . tsx # Application entry point | |-- api / # API service layer and handlers | |-- assets / # Local SVGs , images , and static helpers | |-- components / # Shared React components | |-- context / # React context providers | |-- css / # Global and component - level CSS | |-- hooks / # Reusable client hooks | |-- layouts / # Dashboard shell layouts ( Sidebar + Header ) | |-- lib / # General utilities and helpers | |-- routes / # React Router route definitions | | |-- Router . tsx # Central route configuration | |-- types / # Shared TypeScript interfaces and types | |-- utils / # Feature - specific helper functions | |-- views / # Page - level UI composed by route files | | |-- apps / # App view modules | | | |-- blog / # Blog app views | | | |-- notes / # Notes app views | | | |-- tickets / # Tickets app views | | |-- auth / # Auth page views | | | |-- auth2 / # Two - factor auth views | | | |-- authforms / # Login , Register , etc . views | | | |-- error / # Error page views | | | |-- maintenance / # Maintenance page views | | |-- dashboards / # Dashboard charts , statistics , and widgets | | | |-- modern / # Modern dashboard view | | |-- icons / # Icon showcase views | | |-- pages / # Inner page views | | | |-- form / # Form layout and validation views | | | |-- tables / # Data table views | | | |-- user - profile / # User profile views | | |-- spinner / # Loading spinner views |-- components . json # shadcn / ui aliases and registry config |-- index . html # HTML entry point |-- vite . config . ts # Vite configuration |-- package . json # Scripts and dependencies |-- postcss . config . js # Tailwind CSS v4 PostCSS setup |-- tsconfig . json # TypeScript compiler and path aliases

Key UI Sections

Dashboard - Modern overview with statistics, charts, and widgets

- Modern overview with statistics, charts, and widgets Apps - Blog, Notes, and Tickets management

- Blog, Notes, and Tickets management Authentication - Login, Register, and account recovery flows

- Login, Register, and account recovery flows Forms & Tables - Layouts, validation, and data table views

- Layouts, validation, and data table views User Pages - Profile page with connections and activity

Dashboard Modern Dashboard

Apps Blog Notes Tickets

Pages User Profile Form Layouts Data Table

Authentication Login Page Register Page Forgot Password Page OTP Verification Page Reset Password Page Two Steps Verification Page Error Page Maintenance Page

Components Shadcn UI Primitives Recharts TipTap Rich Text Editor Data Tables Date Pickers & Calendar File Dropzone OTP Input

Miscellaneous Icons Showcase Dark / Light Mode



Node.js 18, 20, or 22+

npm

Install dependencies: npm install Start the development server: npm run dev The site will be available at http://localhost:5173 Build for production: npm run build Preview the production build: npm run preview

All scripts can be run using npm.

Command Action dev Starts the Vite development server with hot-reload at http://localhost:5173 build Creates an optimized production build via TypeScript + Vite preview Preview the production build locally before deploying lint Runs ESLint to check for potential errors and code quality issues

For comprehensive documentation, please visit shadcndashboard.dev/docs.

Please refer to the CHANGELOG file. We add detailed release notes to each new release.

Copyright © shadcndashboard.dev

Licensed under MIT

All our free items are Open Source and licensed under MIT. You can use our free items for personal as well as commercial purposes. We just need attribution from your end. Copy the link below and paste it in the footer of your web application or project. < a href = " https://shadcndashboard.dev/ " > Shadcn Dashboard </ a >

shadcndashboard.dev is a free and open-source admin dashboard template built with Shadcn UI, Base UI, Tailwind CSS v4, and React - designed to help developers ship beautiful admin panels faster. 🚀

Shadcn Dashboard is a production-ready admin dashboard kit built with React, Vite, TypeScript, Tailwind CSS v4, Shadcn UI, and Base UI. It ships with reusable UI blocks, a full component library, pre-built app pages, and authentication flows - so you can go from zero to a fully functional admin panel in minutes.

Production-ready blocks: dashboards, charts, tables, forms, and full apps

Built on Base UI primitives for full design control

Shadcn Dashboard is proudly backed by WrapPixel - a trusted name in the admin dashboard space with over 15+ years of experience building production-grade UI templates and component systems. WrapPixel's products are used by 600k+ developers and agencies worldwide, consistently rated 4.9/5 for quality, consistency, and developer experience.

Join the Shadcn Dashboard community to ask questions, share ideas, and get help:

We are grateful for the contributions of the open-source community, particularly:

These projects form the backbone of Shadcn Dashboard.