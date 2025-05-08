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Digital Arc Startup & Creative Agency Template

Paid template

Digital Arc is a modern shadcn UI template for startup and creative agency websites. It helps teams present services, projects, teams, and brand stories in a polished layout that is built for conversion.

By Shadcn Space & WrapPixel and 1 others

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Digital Arc is built for agencies, studios, freelancers, and consultants that need a professional website without starting from scratch. It combines a clear visual hierarchy with sections for hero, services, projects, testimonials, team, and blog, making it easier to tell a strong brand story and guide visitors toward contact or inquiry actions.

The template is built with a performance-focused, SEO-friendly structure and a responsive layout that works across screen sizes. It is a practical choice for teams that want a clean, modern frontend foundation with easy customization.

Digital Arc Startup & Creative Agency Template
Digital Arc Startup &amp; Creative Agency Template

Features:

  • Agency-focused hero section: Designed to capture attention with clear messaging and CTA placement that drives inquiries. Built using scalable layout patterns with reusable shadcn components for consistency across sections.
  • Service showcase blocks: Structured sections to present offerings with clarity so users quickly understand what you do. These sections use modular shadcn blocks that can be extended or rearranged based on project needs.
  • Project and portfolio grids: Grid-based layouts to showcase case studies and past work with strong visual hierarchy. Optimized for image-heavy content while maintaining performance and clean DOM structure.
  • Testimonial sections: Helps build trust using structured client feedback with readable content flow. Designed to integrate easily with dynamic data or CMS-driven testimonials.
  • Team introduction section: Clean layout to present team members, roles, and brand personality in a structured way. Useful for agencies that want to humanize their brand and build credibility.
  • Blog-ready layout: Predefined structure for publishing articles, updates, or insights to support SEO growth. Built with semantic HTML and content hierarchy aligned with search indexing.
  • Responsive layout system: Uses a flexible grid and spacing system that adapts across screen sizes without breaking layouts. Ensures consistent UI behavior across mobile, tablet, and desktop.
  • SEO-friendly structure: Semantic markup and logical section flow improve crawlability and indexing. Helps search engines understand content relationships and page intent.
  • Performance-focused build: Optimized asset loading, minimal layout shifts, and efficient rendering improve Core Web Vitals. Suitable for production use where speed impacts conversion.
  • Developer-friendly architecture: Organized codebase with reusable sections and clear separation of concerns. Makes it easier to scale, customize, or integrate into existing frontend systems.

Tech Stack

  • shadcn/ui & Base UI
  • Next.js & Astro
  • TypeScript
  • Tailwind CSS v4
  • Lucide & Iconify Icons
  • Figma Design Files Included

Who Should Use & Benefit from this Shadcn Digital Arc Template:

This shadcn template is useful for:

Agencies & Design Studios

Ideal for teams that need a polished site to showcase services, projects, and brand identity.

Freelancers & Consultants

Useful for building a professional portfolio website that presents work, expertise, and contact points clearly.

Startup Teams

A strong choice for early-stage products that need a clean homepage with trust-building sections and clear messaging.

Creative Professionals

Best for designers, studios, and creators who want a modern layout for showcasing visual work and services.

Get started for freeExplore the demo

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