README

A free, open-source Tailwind CSS admin dashboard template built for modern web developers.

Use it to rapidly build dashboards, SaaS apps, admin panels, CRM systems, and internal tools.

✅ Built with Tailwind CSS

✅ Supports:

Tailwindadmin is a modern, responsive, and free admin dashboard template built with Tailwind CSS, available in both React and Next.js versions. Designed with a focus on clean design, utility-first styling, and modular components, it's a solid foundation for building powerful web apps quickly and efficiently.

Whether you're developing a SaaS dashboard, eCommerce back office, analytics interface, or internal admin tool, Tailwindadmin provides a flexible and developer-friendly starting point. It includes a variety of pre-designed pages, reusable UI components, and layout options to help you get up and running fast.

Built for speed, customization, and scalability, Tailwindadmin is fully responsive, easy to extend, and optimized for modern frontend development workflows.

Responsive Design

Built with Tailwind CSS’s mobile-first utility classes to deliver a seamless experience across desktop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Customizable Components

Modular and reusable components styled with Tailwind — easy to customize and extend to fit your project’s needs.

Tailwind CSS Integration

Uses Tailwind’s utility-first approach for faster UI development, consistent design, and easy theming.

Pre-designed Pages

Includes essential pages like Dashboard, Login, Register, User Profile, Tables, Charts, and Error pages to jumpstart development.

Dark Mode Support

Optional dark mode integration for improved accessibility and a modern user experience.

Flexible Layouts

Built-in sidebar, topbar, and page layout structures to support complex dashboard designs out of the box.

Performance Optimized

Fast loading times and minimal CSS bloat thanks to Tailwind’s tree-shaking and lightweight build process.

Available in React & Next.js

Choose between React or server-rendered Next.js versions based on your project requirements.

Shadcn UI Integration for React, Nextjs, Vue and Tanstack Start

Leverages Shadcn UI for beautifully crafted, accessible, and themeable UI components built on top of Radix and Tailwind CSS.

Library / Tool Description Next.js A powerful React framework that enables server-side rendering, static site generation, and optimized performance for modern web apps. React A flexible JavaScript library for building user interfaces using component-based architecture. Tailwind CSS A utility-first CSS framework for rapidly building modern and responsive user interfaces. Tanstack Start A Full-stack Framework powered by TanStack Router for React and Solid. Shadcn UI A set of beautifully designed, accessible components built with Tailwind CSS and Radix UI primitives. ApexCharts A Popular charting libraries used for visualizing data in dashboards. Replace or remove based on actual usage. Iconify Icons Lightweight and customizable SVG icons that fit seamlessly into modern UI designs.

Welcome to the Tailwind Admin Dashboard Template! This guide will walk you through the installation and setup process, so you can get started with building your custom admin dashboard in no time.

The easiest way to get started is by cloning the repository or download the zip file. You can do this with the following command:

git clone https://github.com/Tailwind-Admin/free-tailwind-admin-dashboard-template

Choose the version you want to work with (you can even choose the React version). You can do this with the following command:

cd ./tailwind-admin-nextjs-free/package

Install the relative Dependencies of the template. You can do this with the following command:

npm install

Once the dependencies are installed, you can start a local development server to preview the template:

For React / Next /Vue /Tanstack Start

npm run dev

For Angular

ng serve

Welcome to the Tailwind Admin Dashboard Template documentation! Whether you're just getting started or looking to explore advanced features, this guide will help you set up and customize your project with ease.

👉 Next.js :- Click here to read the full documentation

👉 React.js :- Click here to read the full documentation

👉 Tanstack Start :- Click here to read the full documentation

👉 Angular :- Click here to read the full documentation

👉 Vue :- Click here to read the full documentation

Please read the contributing guide.

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