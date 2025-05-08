Studiova is built for creative agencies, design studios, freelancers, and visual-first teams that want a website that reflects the quality of their craft. It leads with a strong typographic hierarchy and media-rich sections that let the work speak for itself, while maintaining a structured layout for services, case studies, testimonials, pricing, and contact. The template is built with a performance-focused, SEO-friendly structure and a responsive layout that works seamlessly across all screen sizes. It is a practical choice for teams that want a visually expressive yet maintainable frontend foundation without rebuilding from scratch.

Features:

Creative agency hero section : Designed to make a bold first impression with strong typographic presence and CTA placement that drives inquiries. Built using scalable layout patterns with reusable shadcn components for consistency across sections.

: Designed to make a bold first impression with strong typographic presence and CTA placement that drives inquiries. Built using scalable layout patterns with reusable for consistency across sections. Service presentation blocks : Structured sections to clearly communicate offerings so visitors immediately understand your expertise. These sections use modular shadcn blocks that can be extended or rearranged based on project scope and brand needs.

: Structured sections to clearly communicate offerings so visitors immediately understand your expertise. These sections use modular that can be extended or rearranged based on project scope and brand needs. Portfolio and case study grids : Media-heavy grid layouts to showcase creative work, case studies, and project outcomes with strong visual hierarchy. Optimized for image-rich content while preserving performance and clean DOM structure.

: Media-heavy grid layouts to showcase creative work, case studies, and project outcomes with strong visual hierarchy. Optimized for image-rich content while preserving performance and clean DOM structure. Testimonial sections : Build client trust through structured feedback displays with readable content flow. Designed to integrate easily with dynamic data or CMS-driven testimonial sources.

: Build client trust through structured feedback displays with readable content flow. Designed to integrate easily with dynamic data or CMS-driven testimonial sources. About and team section : Clean layouts to present your studio story, team members, and brand personality in a structured and humanized way. Useful for agencies that want to lead with credibility and creative identity.

: Clean layouts to present your studio story, team members, and brand personality in a structured and humanized way. Useful for agencies that want to lead with credibility and creative identity. Pricing section : Transparent, well-structured pricing blocks to present service tiers or packages clearly. Helps reduce friction in the sales process by giving visitors the information they need to take the next step.

: Transparent, well-structured pricing blocks to present service tiers or packages clearly. Helps reduce friction in the sales process by giving visitors the information they need to take the next step. Blog-ready layout : Predefined structure for publishing articles, insights, and agency updates to support long-term SEO growth. Built with semantic HTML and content hierarchy aligned with search indexing best practices.

: Predefined structure for publishing articles, insights, and agency updates to support long-term SEO growth. Built with semantic HTML and content hierarchy aligned with search indexing best practices. Responsive layout system : Uses a flexible grid and spacing system that adapts cleanly across mobile, tablet, and desktop without breaking layouts. Ensures consistent UI behavior across all screen sizes and devices.

: Uses a flexible grid and spacing system that adapts cleanly across mobile, tablet, and desktop without breaking layouts. Ensures consistent UI behavior across all screen sizes and devices. SEO-friendly structure : Semantic markup and logical section flow improve crawlability and page indexing. Helps search engines understand content relationships and the intent behind each section.

: Semantic markup and logical section flow improve crawlability and page indexing. Helps search engines understand content relationships and the intent behind each section. Performance-focused build : Optimized asset loading, minimal layout shifts, and efficient rendering improve Core Web Vitals scores. Suitable for production environments where speed directly impacts conversion and engagement.

: Optimized asset loading, minimal layout shifts, and efficient rendering improve Core Web Vitals scores. Suitable for production environments where speed directly impacts conversion and engagement. Developer-friendly architecture: Organized codebase with reusable sections and a clear separation of concerns. Makes it straightforward to scale, customize, or integrate into existing frontend systems.

Tech Stack

shadcn/ui & Base UI

Next.js & Astro

TypeScript

Tailwind CSS v4

Lucide & Iconify Icons

Figma Design Files Included

Who Should Use & Benefit from this Shadcn Studiova Template:

This shadcn template is useful for:

Creative Agencies & Design Studios

Ideal for teams that lead with visual storytelling and need a high-quality site to showcase their brand, services, and portfolio work.

Freelancers & Independent Creatives

Useful for building a polished portfolio website that puts creative work front and center with a professional, studio-quality aesthetic.

Startup Teams with a Creative Edge

A strong choice for brands that want to stand out early with a visually expressive homepage that builds trust and communicates a distinct identity.

Marketing & Branding Teams

Best for professionals who want a structured yet visually dynamic layout to showcase campaigns, case studies, and strategic services with clarity.