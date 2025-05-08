Overview





Southward is a production-grade website template designed for architecture, interior design, and creative studios—or any high-end portfolio site built to showcase work, establish authority, and convert visitors into clients. It handles the heavy lifting out of the box: Sanity Visual Editing and draft-mode previews wired end-to-end, deployed to Cloudflare Workers by default (and adaptable to any Astro -supported SSR backend). It’s not a static mockup—it’s a live, CMS-backed site your clients can edit in real time.





What Makes It Different

Sanity Visual Editing: Click any element on the live preview to edit directly inside Sanity Studio. Comes pre-configured with stega encoding, draft-mode cookie handling, and a custom history adapter.

Click any element on the live preview to edit directly inside Sanity Studio. Comes pre-configured with stega encoding, draft-mode cookie handling, and a custom history adapter. Cinematic Interaction Design: Full-page scroll choreography powered by GSAP and Lenis, featuring animated project galleries, a feature reel, custom cursor, and smooth page transitions—built dependency-light to maintain peak performance.

Full-page scroll choreography powered by GSAP and Lenis, featuring animated project galleries, a feature reel, custom cursor, and smooth page transitions—built dependency-light to maintain peak performance. Built to Showcase & Convert: Tailored for portfolios where visual presentation matters most. Designed specifically to present complex projects, build brand authority, and turn prospective clients into qualified inquiries.

Tailored for portfolios where visual presentation matters most. Designed specifically to present complex projects, build brand authority, and turn prospective clients into qualified inquiries. Domain-Driven Schema: Includes pre-built document types for Projects, Materials, Team Members, Awards, Publications, and Site Settings—complete with modular references, enforced alt text, and page-level SEO fields.





What’s Included

Page Templates: Home (hero + featured projects), Work Index, Project Detail, About, Services, Contact, and custom 404.

Home (hero + featured projects), Work Index, Project Detail, About, Services, Contact, and custom 404. CMS & Studio: 6 core document schemas, page-builder blocks, custom Structure Builder, and pre-integrated plugins (Color Picker, Unsplash, Pexels, Vision).

6 core document schemas, page-builder blocks, custom Structure Builder, and pre-integrated plugins (Color Picker, Unsplash, Pexels, Vision). Built-in SEO & Performance: Automated JSON-LD structured data (Organization, WebPage, Breadcrumbs), dynamic Open Graph tags, canonical URLs, auto-generated <code>sitemap.xml </code>, and optimized images via Sanity CDN.

Automated JSON-LD structured data (Organization, WebPage, Breadcrumbs), dynamic Open Graph tags, canonical URLs, auto-generated <code>sitemap.xml </code>, and optimized images via Sanity CDN. Conversion Features: Production-ready inquiry form and integrated call-to-action blocks to drive leads.

Stack

Astro 7 · Sanity · Tailwind CSS v4 · GSAP + Lenis · Cloudflare Workers · TypeScript