Southward
Architecture & Design Studio Template
By Elliot Li
Overview
Southward is a production-grade website template designed for architecture, interior design, and creative studios—or any high-end portfolio site built to showcase work, establish authority, and convert visitors into clients. It handles the heavy lifting out of the box: Sanity Visual Editing and draft-mode previews wired end-to-end, deployed to Cloudflare Workers by default (and adaptable to any Astro-supported SSR backend). It’s not a static mockup—it’s a live, CMS-backed site your clients can edit in real time.
What Makes It Different
- Sanity Visual Editing: Click any element on the live preview to edit directly inside Sanity Studio. Comes pre-configured with stega encoding, draft-mode cookie handling, and a custom history adapter.
- Cinematic Interaction Design: Full-page scroll choreography powered by GSAP and Lenis, featuring animated project galleries, a feature reel, custom cursor, and smooth page transitions—built dependency-light to maintain peak performance.
- Built to Showcase & Convert: Tailored for portfolios where visual presentation matters most. Designed specifically to present complex projects, build brand authority, and turn prospective clients into qualified inquiries.
- Domain-Driven Schema: Includes pre-built document types for Projects, Materials, Team Members, Awards, Publications, and Site Settings—complete with modular references, enforced alt text, and page-level SEO fields.
What’s Included
- Page Templates: Home (hero + featured projects), Work Index, Project Detail, About, Services, Contact, and custom 404.
- CMS & Studio: 6 core document schemas, page-builder blocks, custom Structure Builder, and pre-integrated plugins (Color Picker, Unsplash, Pexels, Vision).
- Built-in SEO & Performance: Automated JSON-LD structured data (Organization, WebPage, Breadcrumbs), dynamic Open Graph tags, canonical URLs, auto-generated <code>sitemap.xml</code>, and optimized images via Sanity CDN.
- Conversion Features: Production-ready inquiry form and integrated call-to-action blocks to drive leads.
Stack
Astro 7 · Sanity · Tailwind CSS v4 · GSAP + Lenis · Cloudflare Workers · TypeScript