Drop a .help.md next to any Sanity schema. Editors get a native Help panel in the inspector, view tab, and kebab dialog. Themed, opt-in, composable.

Every piece is à la carte: wrap one schema, register one structure helper, render one component anywhere — pick only the parts you need.

Three render surfaces, one source of truth — the same markdown file drives the document inspector, the editor-pane view tab, and the kebab list-pane dialog. Editors don't have to remember where to look.

— the same markdown file drives the document inspector, the editor-pane view tab, and the kebab list-pane dialog. Editors don't have to remember where to look. Schema opt-in — wrap a schema with withHelp() once; help only appears for schemas that explicitly opt in, even if a stray .help.md file exists.

— wrap a schema with once; help only appears for schemas that explicitly opt in, even if a stray file exists. Singleton-friendly — drop-in helpers ( helpDocument / helpView ) for documents created via S.document() , which bypass defaultDocumentNode .

— drop-in helpers ( / ) for documents created via , which bypass . Author-friendly markdown — GFM tables, fenced code blocks with copy buttons + file-label headers, admonitions ( > [!NOTE] / [!WARNING] etc.), heading anchors with deep-linking, and inline embeds for Loom, YouTube, Vimeo, Wistia .

— GFM tables, fenced code blocks with copy buttons + file-label headers, admonitions ( / etc.), heading anchors with deep-linking, and inline embeds for . In-Studio navigation — link to other documents or "new doc" forms via /structure/intent/edit/... URLs.

— link to other documents or "new doc" forms via URLs. Bundler-agnostic — Vite ( import.meta.glob ), Webpack ( require.context ), and Turbopack (via the included sanity-plugin-md-notes codegen CLI) all supported.

— Vite ( ), Webpack ( ), and Turbopack (via the included CLI) all supported. "Edit on GitHub" footer — auto-detected from your .git/config via the bundled Vite plugin; pass it in literally for other bundlers.

pnpm add sanity-plugin-md-notes # or npm install sanity-plugin-md-notes # or yarn add sanity-plugin-md-notes # or bun add sanity-plugin-md-notes

You need three things wired up: a .help.md file map for the plugin, schemas wrapped with withHelp() , and withHelpDefaultDocumentNode() registered on structureTool . The file-map step looks slightly different per bundler.

Register the Vite plugin once — it auto-detects your GitHub remote from .git/config and exposes it through a typed subpath import:

// vite.config.ts import { defineConfig } from 'vite' import { sanityHelpVite } from 'sanity-plugin-md-notes/vite' export default defineConfig ({ plugins : [ sanityHelpVite ()], })

Then in sanity.config.ts :

import { defineConfig } from 'sanity' import { structureTool } from 'sanity/structure' import { helpPlugin , withHelpDefaultDocumentNode } from 'sanity-plugin-md-notes' import gitRepo from 'sanity-plugin-md-notes/git-repo' const helpFiles = import . meta . glob ( './schemaTypes/**/*.help.md' , { eager : true , query : '?raw' , import : 'default' , }) as Record < string , string > export default defineConfig ({ // ... plugins : [ helpPlugin ({ files : helpFiles , githubRepo : gitRepo }), structureTool ({ structure , defaultDocumentNode : withHelpDefaultDocumentNode (), }), ], })

TypeScript note. If import.meta.glob errors with Property 'glob' does not exist on type 'ImportMeta' , your tsconfig doesn't include Vite's ambient types. Most Sanity studios scaffold with them already; if yours doesn't (we hit this on a client studio), add "vite/client" to compilerOptions.types : { "compilerOptions" : { "types" : [ "vite/client" ] } } Triple-slash /// <reference types="vite/client" /> at the top of sanity.config.ts works too, but the tsconfig fix is the right level — reference directives belong in declaration files, not consumer code.

githubRepo is optional. It only drives the "Edit on GitHub" footer link. The example uses sanity-plugin-md-notes/git-repo for auto-detection; alternatively pass 'owner/repo' literally or your package.json repository field. See Configuration for all accepted shapes.

Turbopack doesn't implement Webpack's require.context , so the plugin ships a CLI that scans for .help.md files at build/dev time and writes a small TypeScript module you import directly.

1. Install the supporting dev-deps:

pnpm add -D raw-loader chokidar concurrently

2. Add a .help.md loader in next.config.ts :

const nextConfig : NextConfig = { // ... turbopack : { rules : { '*.help.md' : { loaders : [ 'raw-loader' ], as : '*.js' }, }, }, webpack : ( config ) => { const helpMdRule = { test : / \.help\.md$ / , type : 'asset/source' as const } for ( const rule of config . module . rules ) { if ( rule && Array . isArray ( rule . oneOf )) rule . oneOf . unshift ( helpMdRule ) } config . module . rules . unshift ( helpMdRule ) return config }, }

3. Add an ambient module declaration so TypeScript knows .help.md imports resolve to strings (project root, one-time setup):

// help-md.d.ts declare module '*.help.md' { const content : string export default content }

4. Wire the codegen CLI into your scripts:

{ "scripts" : { "dev" : "concurrently -k -n help,next \" sanity-plugin-md-notes codegen --watch \" \" next dev \" " , "predev" : "sanity-plugin-md-notes codegen" , "prebuild" : "sanity-plugin-md-notes codegen" } }

5. Import the generated helpFiles from sanity.config.ts :

import { helpPlugin , withHelpDefaultDocumentNode } from 'sanity-plugin-md-notes' import { helpFiles } from './sanity/help-files' // generated by the CLI export default defineConfig ({ // ... plugins : [ helpPlugin ({ files : helpFiles , githubRepo : 'org/repo' }), structureTool ({ structure , defaultDocumentNode : withHelpDefaultDocumentNode (), }), ], })

6. Add the generated file to .gitignore :

sanity / help - files . ts

That's it. pnpm dev will keep the imports in sync with the filesystem; new .help.md files HMR in without a restart.

Once helpPlugin() is registered, every help surface is opt-in per schema. Pick the ones you want.

The only step required to make help available at all. The wrapper marks the schema as help-eligible, so a stray .help.md file can't accidentally turn things on for a schema that wasn't opted in:

// schemaTypes/page.ts import { defineType } from 'sanity' import { withHelp } from 'sanity-plugin-md-notes' export default withHelp ( defineType ({ name : 'page' , type : 'document' , fields : [ /* ... */ ], }), )

Drop page.help.md next to it:

--- lastUpdated: 2026-05-13 --- # Pages Editor-facing markdown goes here.

You now get the Help inspector (book icon, top-right) on every page document. Everything below is additional surfaces you can wire up per-schema.

Adds a "Help" tab next to "Editor" on every document with help registered. Compose with structureTool 's defaultDocumentNode :

import { structureTool } from 'sanity/structure' import { withHelpDefaultDocumentNode } from 'sanity-plugin-md-notes' structureTool ({ structure , defaultDocumentNode : withHelpDefaultDocumentNode (), })

If you already have a defaultDocumentNode resolver, pass it in — the Help tab is appended after your existing views:

defaultDocumentNode: withHelpDefaultDocumentNode (( S , context ) => S . document (). views ([ S . view . form (), S . view . component ( MyPreview )]), )

S.document() bypasses defaultDocumentNode , so singletons need an explicit helper. Two flavours depending on how much builder control you need.

Composable — helpView . Returns the Help view as a one-element array (empty when help isn't active) that you spread into .views([...]) . Use this whenever you need to chain other builder methods like .initialValueTemplates(...) , .id(...) , custom views, etc:

import { helpView } from 'sanity-plugin-md-notes' S . listItem () . title ( '404 Page' ) . child ( S . document () . schemaType ( 'not-found-page' ) . documentId ( 'not-found-page-en' ) . title ( 'English 404 Page' ) . initialValueTemplates ([ S . initialValueTemplateItem ( 'not-found-page-en' )]) . views ([ S . view . form (), ... helpView ( S , { schemaType : 'not-found-page' })]), )

One-shot — helpDocument . Builds the document node and injects the Help view in one call. Use this for simple singletons where you don't need extra builder methods:

import { helpDocument } from 'sanity-plugin-md-notes' S . listItem () . title ( '404 Page' ) . child ( helpDocument ( S , { schemaType : 'not-found-page' , documentId : 'not-found-page-en' , title : 'English 404 Page' , }), )

Both degrade cleanly when help isn't active for the schema — no explicit guards needed.

helpMenuItems returns the Help menu item for a schema. Calling .menuItems([...]) on a documentTypeList replaces Sanity's auto-built sort options, so helpMenuItems has two forms depending on whether you want to keep them.

Preserve Sanity's default sort options (recommended). Pass context from the resolver and helpMenuItems returns [helpItem, ...schemaDefaultOrderings] — kebab still shows the auto-derived sorts:

import { helpMenuItems } from 'sanity-plugin-md-notes' import type { StructureResolver } from 'sanity/structure' export const structure : StructureResolver = ( S , context ) => S . list () . title ( 'Content' ) . items ([ S . documentTypeListItem ( 'page' ). child ( S . documentTypeList ( 'page' ). menuItems ( helpMenuItems ( S , { schemaType : 'page' , context })), ), ])

Custom orderings. If you're building your own sort options anyway, omit context and spread:

S . documentTypeList ( 'page' ). menuItems ([ ... helpMenuItems ( S , { schemaType : 'page' }), S . orderingMenuItem ({ name : 'recent' , title : 'Recent' , by : [ /* ... */ ], }), ])

Only one field is recognised:

Field Description lastUpdated ISO date string shown in the footer. Quoting is optional. Leave it out to hide the timestamp.

--- lastUpdated: 2026-05-13 ---

All standard markdown plus GitHub-flavored markdown (GFM):

Headings h1 – h6 (with hover-revealed # anchor links — see below)

– (with hover-revealed anchor links — see below) Paragraphs, bold , italic, strikethrough

, italic, Unordered, ordered, and nested lists

Task lists ( - [ ] / - [x] )

/ ) Inline code and fenced ```code blocks (see below)

and fenced (see below) Blockquotes

Horizontal rules ( --- )

) Tables with column-alignment hints ( :-- , :-: , --: )

, , ) Images

Links — external links auto-open in a new tab with rel="noopener noreferrer"

Hover any heading and a faded # link appears to the right. Clicking scrolls to that section and updates the URL hash. Pasting that URL into a new tab restores the same scroll position, provided the inspector or view tab is also part of the URL state (which it is for both — Sanity persists ?inspect=help and the active view in the URL automatically).

GitHub's > [!TYPE] blockquote-prefix syntax is supported. Five types:

> [ !NOTE ] > Neutral context or "good to know" info. > [ !TIP ] > Productivity shortcut or recommended pattern. > [ !IMPORTANT ] > Required reading; not optional. > [ !WARNING ] > Footguns and look-fine-but-bite-later situations. > [ !CAUTION ] > Irreversible actions; data-loss risk.

Each renders as a tinted @sanity/ui Card with an icon (or no icon for NOTE , intentionally low-key). The tone follows Sanity's design tokens, so dark and light themes both look right out of the box.

Inline code uses a subtle pill background and renders flush in paragraph flow.

Fenced code blocks support:

Language hints in the info string ( ts , js , bash , etc.) for consumer tooling — the plugin itself doesn't bundle a syntax highlighter (intentional; see "Design notes" below).

A title="..." parameter in the info string for a connected file-label header above the block: ``` ts title="sanity.config.ts" import { helpPlugin } from 'sanity-plugin-md-notes' ```

A copy button in the top-right corner (hover-revealed, with a green-checkmark "Copied!" state).

Two-axis scrolling — blocks cap at ~22rem tall and scroll internally so the outer Help panel stays bounded. Long lines scroll horizontally.

Paste a Loom, YouTube, Vimeo, or Wistia URL on its own line and the plugin renders an inline 16:9 iframe. Explicit [click here](https://...) syntax keeps acting as a regular link.

Provider Supported URL shapes Loom loom.com/share/<id> , loom.com/embed/<id> YouTube youtube.com/watch?v=<id> , youtu.be/<id> , youtube.com/embed/<id> , youtube.com/shorts/<id> Vimeo vimeo.com/<id> , player.vimeo.com/video/<id> Wistia *.wistia.com/medias/<id> , *.wistia.net/medias/<id> , fast.wistia.net/embed/iframe/<id>

[!NOTE] YouTube embeds use youtube-nocookie.com and referrerPolicy="origin" on the iframe — this works around the "Error 153 — Video player configuration error" some videos throw when embedded from arbitrary hosts. Videos with embedding disabled by their owner still won't play regardless. For maximum reliability, prefer Loom.

Link to another document or the "new doc" form for a schema using Sanity's structure-tool intent URLs. The format is path-based, not a querystring, and the /structure/ prefix is required:

[ Edit the Poster Resource Type ] ( /structure/intent/edit/id=resourceType-poster;type=resourceType ) [ Create a new Topic ] ( /structure/intent/create/type=topic )

Rules:

Edit form : /structure/intent/edit/id=<docId>;type=<schemaType>

: Create form : /structure/intent/create/type=<schemaType>

: Params are semicolon-separated path segments. Writing ?id=...&type=... (querystring style) crashes the router.

Writing (querystring style) crashes the router. /structure/ prefix matters. A bare /intent/edit/... URL routes through the studio-level tool picker, which can land in Presentation instead of Structure.

A bare URL routes through the studio-level tool picker, which can land in Presentation instead of Structure. Clicking causes a full page reload — this is a normal browser navigation, not in-app SPA navigation. Reliable, but no soft-nav.

— this is a normal browser navigation, not in-app SPA navigation. Reliable, but no soft-nav. Path prefix assumes the studio is mounted at / . If the studio lives at /studio , prefix accordingly: /studio/structure/intent/edit/... .

helpPlugin ({ files : Record < string , string>, githubRepo?: string | {url?: string ; type ?: string }, branch?: string , basePath?: string , })

Option Type Default Description files Record<string, string> required Map of file path → raw markdown. The basename (minus .help.md ) must equal the schema name: you're attaching help to. githubRepo string | {url?: string} (footer hidden) Drives the "Edit on GitHub" footer link. Accepts 'owner/repo' , any GitHub URL form, github:owner/repo , or the shape of pkg.repository directly. branch string 'main' Branch the GitHub link points at. basePath string (strips ./ / ../ ) Prefix to strip from each file key when building the GitHub URL.

If you don't want to hand-write 'org/repo' or pass pkg.repository , the plugin ships a Vite plugin that reads .git/config at build time and exposes the detected owner/repo through a normal subpath import.

For a standalone Sanity Studio, drop the plugin into your vite.config.ts :

// vite.config.ts import { defineConfig } from 'vite' import { sanityHelpVite } from 'sanity-plugin-md-notes/vite' export default defineConfig ({ plugins : [ sanityHelpVite ()], })

If you'd rather keep all Sanity-adjacent config in one place, the vite field in sanity.cli.ts works too — same result, just verbose:

// sanity.cli.ts vite: ( config ) => ({ ... config , plugins : [...( config . plugins ?? []), sanityHelpVite ()], }),

Then in sanity.config.ts :

import gitRepo from 'sanity-plugin-md-notes/git-repo' import { helpPlugin } from 'sanity-plugin-md-notes' helpPlugin ({ files : helpFiles , githubRepo : gitRepo , // 'owner/repo' or null — footer hides if null })

It walks up from process.cwd() looking for .git/ , so monorepos work without configuration. Non-GitHub remotes resolve to null and the footer silently hides.

sanity-plugin-md-notes/git-repo is a normal subpath. TypeScript resolves types through the package's exports field — no triple-slash reference needed. Without sanityHelpVite() registered, the import safely evaluates to null at runtime, so the same sanity.config.ts is safe to move to Webpack/Turbopack later.

For Webpack and Turbopack (Next.js 16+ default), the plugin ships a CLI that generates the helpFiles import file. See the Next.js Quick start above for the full setup.

sanity - plugin - md - notes codegen [ options ] --in < path > Directory to scan ( default : . / sanity / schemas ) -- out < path > Output TypeScript file ( default : . / sanity / help - files . ts ) -- watch , - w Re - generate on file changes ( requires chokidar ) -- help , - h Show help

Programmatic API (if you'd rather wire it into a build script):

import { generateHelpFiles } from 'sanity-plugin-md-notes/codegen' generateHelpFiles ({ inputDir : 'sanity/schemas' , outputFile : 'sanity/help-files.ts' , })

These exports let you reuse the plugin's pieces in custom UIs — for example, rendering help content in a custom inspector, or building your own list-pane action.

Export Description HelpIcon The default Help icon ( BookIcon from @sanity/icons , wrapped). Re-export to swap globally. HelpPanel Full panel: rendered markdown + footer. Pass a HelpEntry from getHelp() . HelpPanelEmpty The empty-state component shown when a schema is opted in but has no .help.md file yet. MarkdownRenderer Just the markdown body, no footer. Useful when embedding the same content in another tool. getHelp(schemaType) Look up a HelpEntry from the registry. Returns undefined if no help is registered for the type. hasHelp(type) Boolean: is there a .help.md registered for type ? isHelpEnabled(type) Boolean: was the schema wrapped with withHelp() ? isHelpActive(type) hasHelp(type) && isHelpEnabled(type) . The "is help genuinely available right now?" check.

import { getHelp , MarkdownRenderer } from 'sanity-plugin-md-notes' function CustomHelpRenderer ({ schemaType }: { schemaType : string }) { const entry = getHelp ( schemaType ) if ( ! entry ) return null return < MarkdownRenderer content = { entry . content } /> }

Help icon doesn't appear on a document. Confirm the schema is wrapped with withHelp(defineType({...})) and a matching <schemaName>.help.md file is in the files map. The basename must match the schema name: exactly (kebab-case schemas need kebab-case filenames; camelCase schemas need camelCase).

Confirm the schema is wrapped with and a matching file is in the map. The basename must match the schema exactly (kebab-case schemas need kebab-case filenames; camelCase schemas need camelCase). Help view tab doesn't appear on a singleton. Singletons bypass defaultDocumentNode — use helpDocument(S, {...}) or helpView(S, {schemaType}) instead of S.document() .

Singletons bypass — use or instead of . Kebab menu wipes default sorts after adding helpMenuItems . Pass context from the structure resolver: helpMenuItems(S, {schemaType, context}) . Calling .menuItems([...]) replaces Sanity's auto-built sorts unless you re-include them.

Pass from the structure resolver: . Calling replaces Sanity's auto-built sorts unless you re-include them. Intent link lands in Presentation tool, not Structure. Make sure the URL starts with /structure/ , not just /intent/ . Both Sanity tools claim intents with equal priority and ties resolve to the first-listed tool.

Make sure the URL starts with , not just . Both Sanity tools claim intents with equal priority and ties resolve to the first-listed tool. require.context returns empty under Next.js 16 / Turbopack. Turbopack doesn't implement Webpack's require.context . Use the codegen CLI instead.

Turbopack doesn't implement Webpack's . Use the codegen CLI instead. Yalc local development: .cmd wrappers missing on Windows. Yalc only creates the symlink; npm/pnpm normally create .cmd / .ps1 shell wrappers for bin entries. Run pnpm install in the consumer project after yalc add to regenerate them. Once published to npm, this disappears.

MIT © Sameer