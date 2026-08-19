md-notes
Drop a <schema>.help.md file next to any Sanity schema and editors get native, markdown-powered help right inside the Studio — an inspector panel, a document view tab, and a kebab-menu dialog. Opt-in per schema, themed, with admonitions, video embeds, and intent links.
By Roboto Studio & Hrithik Prasad and 3 others
Install command
npm i sanity-plugin-md-notes
sanity-plugin-md-notes
Drop a
.help.md next to any Sanity schema. Editors get a native Help
panel in the inspector, view tab, and kebab dialog. Themed, opt-in,
composable.
Every piece is à la carte: wrap one schema, register one structure helper, render one component anywhere — pick only the parts you need.
What you get
- Three render surfaces, one source of truth — the same markdown file drives the document inspector, the editor-pane view tab, and the kebab list-pane dialog. Editors don't have to remember where to look.
- Schema opt-in — wrap a schema with
withHelp()once; help only appears for schemas that explicitly opt in, even if a stray
.help.mdfile exists.
- Singleton-friendly — drop-in helpers (
helpDocument/
helpView) for documents created via
S.document(), which bypass
defaultDocumentNode.
- Author-friendly markdown — GFM tables, fenced code blocks with
copy buttons + file-label headers, admonitions (
> [!NOTE]/
[!WARNING]etc.), heading anchors with deep-linking, and inline embeds for Loom, YouTube, Vimeo, Wistia.
- In-Studio navigation — link to other documents or "new doc"
forms via
/structure/intent/edit/...URLs.
- Bundler-agnostic — Vite (
import.meta.glob), Webpack (
require.context), and Turbopack (via the included
sanity-plugin-md-notes codegenCLI) all supported.
- "Edit on GitHub" footer — auto-detected from your
.git/configvia the bundled Vite plugin; pass it in literally for other bundlers.
Installation
pnpm add sanity-plugin-md-notes
# or
npm install sanity-plugin-md-notes
# or
yarn add sanity-plugin-md-notes
# or
bun add sanity-plugin-md-notes
Quick start
You need three things wired up: a
.help.md file map for the plugin,
schemas wrapped with
withHelp(), and
withHelpDefaultDocumentNode() registered on
structureTool. The
file-map step looks slightly different per bundler.
Vite (standalone Sanity Studio)
Register the Vite plugin once — it auto-detects your GitHub remote from
.git/config and exposes it through a typed subpath import:
// vite.config.ts
import { defineConfig } from 'vite'
import { sanityHelpVite } from 'sanity-plugin-md-notes/vite'
export default defineConfig({
plugins: [sanityHelpVite()],
})
Then in
sanity.config.ts:
import { defineConfig } from 'sanity'
import { structureTool } from 'sanity/structure'
import { helpPlugin, withHelpDefaultDocumentNode } from 'sanity-plugin-md-notes'
import gitRepo from 'sanity-plugin-md-notes/git-repo'
const helpFiles = import.meta.glob('./schemaTypes/**/*.help.md', {
eager: true,
query: '?raw',
import: 'default',
}) as Record<string, string>
export default defineConfig({
// ...
plugins: [
helpPlugin({ files: helpFiles, githubRepo: gitRepo }),
structureTool({
structure,
defaultDocumentNode: withHelpDefaultDocumentNode(),
}),
],
})
TypeScript note. If
import.meta.globerrors with
Property 'glob' does not exist on type 'ImportMeta', your tsconfig doesn't include Vite's ambient types. Most Sanity studios scaffold with them already; if yours doesn't (we hit this on a client studio), add
"vite/client"to
compilerOptions.types:
// tsconfig.json { "compilerOptions": { "types": ["vite/client"] } }
Triple-slash
/// <reference types="vite/client" />at the top of
sanity.config.tsworks too, but the tsconfig fix is the right level — reference directives belong in declaration files, not consumer code.
githubRepois optional. It only drives the "Edit on GitHub" footer link. The example uses
sanity-plugin-md-notes/git-repofor auto-detection; alternatively pass
'owner/repo'literally or your
package.json
repositoryfield. See Configuration for all accepted shapes.
Next.js / Turbopack / Webpack (Studio mounted in a Next.js app)
Turbopack doesn't implement Webpack's
require.context, so the plugin
ships a CLI that scans for
.help.md files at build/dev time and writes a
small TypeScript module you import directly.
1. Install the supporting dev-deps:
pnpm add -D raw-loader chokidar concurrently
2. Add a
.help.md loader in
next.config.ts:
const nextConfig: NextConfig = {
// ...
turbopack: {
rules: {
'*.help.md': { loaders: ['raw-loader'], as: '*.js' },
},
},
webpack: (config) => {
const helpMdRule = { test: /\.help\.md$/, type: 'asset/source' as const }
for (const rule of config.module.rules) {
if (rule && Array.isArray(rule.oneOf)) rule.oneOf.unshift(helpMdRule)
}
config.module.rules.unshift(helpMdRule)
return config
},
}
3. Add an ambient module declaration so TypeScript knows
.help.md
imports resolve to strings (project root, one-time setup):
// help-md.d.ts
declare module '*.help.md' {
const content: string
export default content
}
4. Wire the codegen CLI into your scripts:
{
"scripts": {
"dev": "concurrently -k -n help,next \"sanity-plugin-md-notes codegen --watch\" \"next dev\"",
"predev": "sanity-plugin-md-notes codegen",
"prebuild": "sanity-plugin-md-notes codegen"
}
}
5. Import the generated
helpFiles from
sanity.config.ts:
import { helpPlugin, withHelpDefaultDocumentNode } from 'sanity-plugin-md-notes'
import { helpFiles } from './sanity/help-files' // generated by the CLI
export default defineConfig({
// ...
plugins: [
helpPlugin({ files: helpFiles, githubRepo: 'org/repo' }),
structureTool({
structure,
defaultDocumentNode: withHelpDefaultDocumentNode(),
}),
],
})
6. Add the generated file to
.gitignore:
sanity/help-files.ts
That's it.
pnpm dev will keep the imports in sync with the filesystem;
new
.help.md files HMR in without a restart.
Opting in
Once
helpPlugin() is registered, every help surface is opt-in per
schema. Pick the ones you want.
Wrap the schema with
withHelp()
The only step required to make help available at all. The wrapper marks
the schema as help-eligible, so a stray
.help.md file can't
accidentally turn things on for a schema that wasn't opted in:
// schemaTypes/page.ts
import { defineType } from 'sanity'
import { withHelp } from 'sanity-plugin-md-notes'
export default withHelp(
defineType({
name: 'page',
type: 'document',
fields: [
/* ... */
],
}),
)
Drop
page.help.md next to it:
---
lastUpdated: 2026-05-13
---
# Pages
Editor-facing markdown goes here.
You now get the Help inspector (book icon, top-right) on every
page
document. Everything below is additional surfaces you can wire up
per-schema.
Help view tab on regular documents —
withHelpDefaultDocumentNode()
Adds a "Help" tab next to "Editor" on every document with help
registered. Compose with
structureTool's
defaultDocumentNode:
import { structureTool } from 'sanity/structure'
import { withHelpDefaultDocumentNode } from 'sanity-plugin-md-notes'
structureTool({
structure,
defaultDocumentNode: withHelpDefaultDocumentNode(),
})
If you already have a
defaultDocumentNode resolver, pass it in — the
Help tab is appended after your existing views:
defaultDocumentNode: withHelpDefaultDocumentNode((S, context) =>
S.document().views([S.view.form(), S.view.component(MyPreview)]),
)
Help view tab on singleton documents
S.document() bypasses
defaultDocumentNode, so singletons need an
explicit helper. Two flavours depending on how much builder control you
need.
Composable —
helpView. Returns the Help view as a one-element
array (empty when help isn't active) that you spread into
.views([...]). Use this whenever you need to chain other builder
methods like
.initialValueTemplates(...),
.id(...), custom views,
etc:
import { helpView } from 'sanity-plugin-md-notes'
S.listItem()
.title('404 Page')
.child(
S.document()
.schemaType('not-found-page')
.documentId('not-found-page-en')
.title('English 404 Page')
.initialValueTemplates([S.initialValueTemplateItem('not-found-page-en')])
.views([S.view.form(), ...helpView(S, { schemaType: 'not-found-page' })]),
)
One-shot —
helpDocument. Builds the document node and injects the
Help view in one call. Use this for simple singletons where you don't
need extra builder methods:
import { helpDocument } from 'sanity-plugin-md-notes'
S.listItem()
.title('404 Page')
.child(
helpDocument(S, {
schemaType: 'not-found-page',
documentId: 'not-found-page-en',
title: 'English 404 Page',
}),
)
Both degrade cleanly when help isn't active for the schema — no explicit guards needed.
Help in the kebab "..." menu on document lists
helpMenuItems returns the Help menu item for a schema. Calling
.menuItems([...]) on a
documentTypeList replaces Sanity's auto-built
sort options, so
helpMenuItems has two forms depending on whether you
want to keep them.
Preserve Sanity's default sort options (recommended). Pass
context
from the resolver and
helpMenuItems returns
[helpItem, ...schemaDefaultOrderings] — kebab still shows the
auto-derived sorts:
import { helpMenuItems } from 'sanity-plugin-md-notes'
import type { StructureResolver } from 'sanity/structure'
export const structure: StructureResolver = (S, context) =>
S.list()
.title('Content')
.items([
S.documentTypeListItem('page').child(
S.documentTypeList('page').menuItems(helpMenuItems(S, { schemaType: 'page', context })),
),
])
Custom orderings. If you're building your own sort options anyway,
omit
context and spread:
S.documentTypeList('page').menuItems([
...helpMenuItems(S, { schemaType: 'page' }),
S.orderingMenuItem({
name: 'recent',
title: 'Recent',
by: [
/* ... */
],
}),
])
Authoring help content
Frontmatter
Only one field is recognised:
|Field
|Description
lastUpdated
|ISO date string shown in the footer. Quoting is optional. Leave it out to hide the timestamp.
---
lastUpdated: 2026-05-13
---
Markdown features
All standard markdown plus GitHub-flavored markdown (GFM):
- Headings
h1–
h6(with hover-revealed
#anchor links — see below)
- Paragraphs, bold, italic,
strikethrough
- Unordered, ordered, and nested lists
- Task lists (
- [ ]/
- [x])
- Inline
codeand fenced
```code blocks(see below)
- Blockquotes
- Horizontal rules (
---)
- Tables with column-alignment hints (
:--,
:-:,
--:)
- Images
- Links — external links auto-open in a new tab with
rel="noopener noreferrer"
Heading anchors
Hover any heading and a faded
# link appears to the right. Clicking
scrolls to that section and updates the URL hash. Pasting that URL into a
new tab restores the same scroll position, provided the inspector or
view tab is also part of the URL state (which it is for both — Sanity
persists
?inspect=help and the active view in the URL automatically).
Admonitions / callouts
GitHub's
> [!TYPE] blockquote-prefix syntax is supported. Five types:
> [!NOTE]
> Neutral context or "good to know" info.
> [!TIP]
> Productivity shortcut or recommended pattern.
> [!IMPORTANT]
> Required reading; not optional.
> [!WARNING]
> Footguns and look-fine-but-bite-later situations.
> [!CAUTION]
> Irreversible actions; data-loss risk.
Each renders as a tinted
@sanity/ui Card with an icon (or no icon for
NOTE, intentionally low-key). The tone follows Sanity's design tokens,
so dark and light themes both look right out of the box.
Code blocks
Inline code uses a subtle pill background and renders flush in paragraph flow.
Fenced code blocks support:
Language hints in the info string (
ts,
js,
bash, etc.) for consumer tooling — the plugin itself doesn't bundle a syntax highlighter (intentional; see "Design notes" below).
A
title="..."parameter in the info string for a connected file-label header above the block:
```ts title="sanity.config.ts" import { helpPlugin } from 'sanity-plugin-md-notes' ```
A copy button in the top-right corner (hover-revealed, with a green-checkmark "Copied!" state).
Two-axis scrolling — blocks cap at ~22rem tall and scroll internally so the outer Help panel stays bounded. Long lines scroll horizontally.
Video embeds
Paste a Loom, YouTube, Vimeo, or Wistia URL on its own line and the
plugin renders an inline 16:9 iframe. Explicit
[click here](https://...)
syntax keeps acting as a regular link.
|Provider
|Supported URL shapes
|Loom
loom.com/share/<id>,
loom.com/embed/<id>
|YouTube
youtube.com/watch?v=<id>,
youtu.be/<id>,
youtube.com/embed/<id>,
youtube.com/shorts/<id>
|Vimeo
vimeo.com/<id>,
player.vimeo.com/video/<id>
|Wistia
*.wistia.com/medias/<id>,
*.wistia.net/medias/<id>,
fast.wistia.net/embed/iframe/<id>
[!NOTE] YouTube embeds use
youtube-nocookie.comand
referrerPolicy="origin"on the iframe — this works around the "Error 153 — Video player configuration error" some videos throw when embedded from arbitrary hosts. Videos with embedding disabled by their owner still won't play regardless. For maximum reliability, prefer Loom.
In-Studio navigation (intent links)
Link to another document or the "new doc" form for a schema using
Sanity's structure-tool intent URLs. The format is path-based, not a
querystring, and the
/structure/ prefix is required:
[Edit the Poster Resource Type](/structure/intent/edit/id=resourceType-poster;type=resourceType)
[Create a new Topic](/structure/intent/create/type=topic)
Rules:
- Edit form:
/structure/intent/edit/id=<docId>;type=<schemaType>
- Create form:
/structure/intent/create/type=<schemaType>
- Params are semicolon-separated path segments. Writing
?id=...&type=...(querystring style) crashes the router.
/structure/prefix matters. A bare
/intent/edit/...URL routes through the studio-level tool picker, which can land in Presentation instead of Structure.
- Clicking causes a full page reload — this is a normal browser navigation, not in-app SPA navigation. Reliable, but no soft-nav.
- Path prefix assumes the studio is mounted at
/. If the studio lives at
/studio, prefix accordingly:
/studio/structure/intent/edit/....
Configuration
helpPlugin(config) options
helpPlugin({
files: Record<string, string>,
githubRepo?: string | {url?: string; type?: string},
branch?: string,
basePath?: string,
})
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
files
Record<string, string>
|required
|Map of file path → raw markdown. The basename (minus
.help.md) must equal the schema
name: you're attaching help to.
githubRepo
string | {url?: string}
|(footer hidden)
|Drives the "Edit on GitHub" footer link. Accepts
'owner/repo', any GitHub URL form,
github:owner/repo, or the shape of
pkg.repository directly.
branch
string
'main'
|Branch the GitHub link points at.
basePath
string
|(strips
./ /
../)
|Prefix to strip from each file key when building the GitHub URL.
Auto-detect GitHub repo (Vite plugin)
If you don't want to hand-write
'org/repo' or pass
pkg.repository,
the plugin ships a Vite plugin that reads
.git/config at build time and
exposes the detected
owner/repo through a normal subpath import.
For a standalone Sanity Studio, drop the plugin into your
vite.config.ts:
// vite.config.ts
import { defineConfig } from 'vite'
import { sanityHelpVite } from 'sanity-plugin-md-notes/vite'
export default defineConfig({
plugins: [sanityHelpVite()],
})
If you'd rather keep all Sanity-adjacent config in one place, the
vite
field in
sanity.cli.ts works too — same result, just verbose:
// sanity.cli.ts
vite: (config) => ({
...config,
plugins: [...(config.plugins ?? []), sanityHelpVite()],
}),
Then in
sanity.config.ts:
import gitRepo from 'sanity-plugin-md-notes/git-repo'
import { helpPlugin } from 'sanity-plugin-md-notes'
helpPlugin({
files: helpFiles,
githubRepo: gitRepo, // 'owner/repo' or null — footer hides if null
})
It walks up from
process.cwd() looking for
.git/, so monorepos work
without configuration. Non-GitHub remotes resolve to
null and the
footer silently hides.
sanity-plugin-md-notes/git-repois a normal subpath. TypeScript resolves types through the package's
exportsfield — no triple-slash reference needed. Without
sanityHelpVite()registered, the import safely evaluates to
nullat runtime, so the same
sanity.config.tsis safe to move to Webpack/Turbopack later.
Codegen CLI
For Webpack and Turbopack (Next.js 16+ default), the plugin ships a CLI
that generates the
helpFiles import file. See the
Next.js Quick start
above for the full setup.
sanity-plugin-md-notes codegen [options]
--in <path> Directory to scan (default: ./sanity/schemas)
--out <path> Output TypeScript file (default: ./sanity/help-files.ts)
--watch, -w Re-generate on file changes (requires chokidar)
--help, -h Show help
Programmatic API (if you'd rather wire it into a build script):
import { generateHelpFiles } from 'sanity-plugin-md-notes/codegen'
generateHelpFiles({
inputDir: 'sanity/schemas',
outputFile: 'sanity/help-files.ts',
})
Escape hatches
These exports let you reuse the plugin's pieces in custom UIs — for example, rendering help content in a custom inspector, or building your own list-pane action.
|Export
|Description
HelpIcon
|The default Help icon (
BookIcon from
@sanity/icons, wrapped). Re-export to swap globally.
HelpPanel
|Full panel: rendered markdown + footer. Pass a
HelpEntry from
getHelp().
HelpPanelEmpty
|The empty-state component shown when a schema is opted in but has no
.help.md file yet.
MarkdownRenderer
|Just the markdown body, no footer. Useful when embedding the same content in another tool.
getHelp(schemaType)
|Look up a
HelpEntry from the registry. Returns
undefined if no help is registered for the type.
hasHelp(type)
|Boolean: is there a
.help.md registered for
type?
isHelpEnabled(type)
|Boolean: was the schema wrapped with
withHelp()?
isHelpActive(type)
hasHelp(type) && isHelpEnabled(type). The "is help genuinely available right now?" check.
import {getHelp, MarkdownRenderer} from 'sanity-plugin-md-notes'
function CustomHelpRenderer({schemaType}: {schemaType: string}) {
const entry = getHelp(schemaType)
if (!entry) return null
return <MarkdownRenderer content={entry.content} />
}
Troubleshooting
- Help icon doesn't appear on a document. Confirm the schema is
wrapped with
withHelp(defineType({...}))and a matching
<schemaName>.help.mdfile is in the
filesmap. The basename must match the schema
name:exactly (kebab-case schemas need kebab-case filenames; camelCase schemas need camelCase).
- Help view tab doesn't appear on a singleton. Singletons bypass
defaultDocumentNode— use
helpDocument(S, {...})or
helpView(S, {schemaType})instead of
S.document().
- Kebab menu wipes default sorts after adding
helpMenuItems. Pass
contextfrom the structure resolver:
helpMenuItems(S, {schemaType, context}). Calling
.menuItems([...])replaces Sanity's auto-built sorts unless you re-include them.
- Intent link lands in Presentation tool, not Structure. Make sure
the URL starts with
/structure/, not just
/intent/. Both Sanity tools claim intents with equal priority and ties resolve to the first-listed tool.
require.contextreturns empty under Next.js 16 / Turbopack. Turbopack doesn't implement Webpack's
require.context. Use the codegen CLI instead.
- Yalc local development:
.cmdwrappers missing on Windows. Yalc only creates the symlink; npm/pnpm normally create
.cmd/
.ps1shell wrappers for
binentries. Run
pnpm installin the consumer project after
yalc addto regenerate them. Once published to npm, this disappears.