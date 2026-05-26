Image Upscaler 4K is an online AI image upscaler that helps users enlarge low-resolution images into sharp, high-quality 4K visuals. It offers a fast 4x upscaling mode for quick results and a pro mode with specialized AI models for photos, portraits, old images, documents, digital art, 3D renders, and AI-generated visuals.

The tool is useful for e-commerce product photos, social media images, old photo restoration, print-ready AI art, real estate images, screenshots, and marketing materials. Users can upload an image, choose a suitable model, adjust quality settings such as sharpness and noise reduction, and download an enhanced result directly from the browser.

Image Upscaler 4K is designed for creators, designers, photographers, online sellers, marketers, and anyone who needs clearer, larger images without complex editing software.