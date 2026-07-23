Muse AI Video is an AI-powered video creation platform that helps users turn text prompts and images into high-quality videos in minutes. Whether you're creating marketing content, social media posts, product showcases, educational videos, or creative storytelling, Muse AI Video streamlines the production process with an intuitive workflow and advanced AI generation capabilities.

The platform supports both text-to-video and image-to-video generation, allowing creators to transform ideas into dynamic visuals without traditional video editing skills. Users can customize output settings such as aspect ratio, duration, and resolution to fit different platforms and use cases. AI-powered scene generation, cinematic motion, and consistent visual quality make it suitable for content creators, marketers, businesses, educators, and designers.

Key Features

AI text-to-video generation

Image-to-video animation

Multiple aspect ratios and resolutions

Fast, browser-based workflow

High-quality cinematic video output

Suitable for marketing, social media, education, and creative projects

Muse AI Video is designed to make professional-quality video creation faster and more accessible, enabling anyone to produce engaging visual content with just a few prompts