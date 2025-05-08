Mulberry
An accounting theme for Astro, Tailwind CSS & Sanity CSM
Mulberry is a modern website template made for accounting firms, tax advisors, and financial consultants. Built with Astro and Tailwind CSS, it’s fast, simple to use, and easy to customize.
- Learn more about Mulberry
- Get the full access bundle including all premium themes and lifetime access:
All pages
- Home
- Faq
- About
- Pricing
- Locations
- Testimonials
- Contact
- Error 404
- Blog
- Cases
- Services
- Industries
- Accountants
- Legal pages
What's included
- Mega Menu
- Blog Tags
- SEO Optimized
- Reusable Components
- Global Search
- Content Collections
- Ongoing Updates
- Style Guide
- Astro RSS
- Astro SEO
- Astro Sitemap
- Tailwind CSS Forms
- Tailwind Typography
- Sanity Studio included
- Collaborative real-time editing
- Image CDN with crops & hotspots
- Global site settings
- Prebuilt Astro integration
- Markdown ↔ Sanity toggle
- Lifetime access
- Lifetime updates
- Lifetime support
When you purchase the template you get access to a very permissive license that you can read from here:
If you have any questions do not hesitate to reach out on:
- Twitter: @Mike_Andreuzza or @lexingtonthemes
- Email: michael@lexingtonthemes.com
Thank you so much for reading and showing interest on this template, if you need more templates, a bundle that includes all the templates, free updates is also offered on Lexington Themes.