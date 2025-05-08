Mulberry is a modern website template made for accounting firms, tax advisors, and financial consultants. Built with Astro and Tailwind CSS, it’s fast, simple to use, and easy to customize.

Learn more about Mulberry

Get the full access bundle including all premium themes and lifetime access:



All pages

Home

Faq

About

Pricing

Locations

Testimonials

Contact

Error 404

Blog

Cases

Services

Industries

Accountants

Legal pages

What's included

Mega Menu

Blog Tags

SEO Optimized

Reusable Components

Global Search

Content Collections

Ongoing Updates

Style Guide

Astro RSS

Astro SEO

Astro Sitemap

Tailwind CSS Forms

Tailwind Typography

Sanity Studio included

Collaborative real-time editing

Image CDN with crops & hotspots

Global site settings

Prebuilt Astro integration

Markdown ↔ Sanity toggle

Lifetime access

Lifetime updates

Lifetime support

When you purchase the template you get access to a very permissive license that you can read from here:

If you have any questions do not hesitate to reach out on:

Twitter: @Mike_Andreuzza or @lexingtonthemes

Email: michael@lexingtonthemes.com

Thank you so much for reading and showing interest on this template, if you need more templates, a bundle that includes all the templates, free updates is also offered on Lexington Themes.