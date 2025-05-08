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Mulberry

Paid template

An accounting theme for Astro, Tailwind CSS & Sanity CSM

By Michael Andreuzza

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Mulberry is a modern website template made for accounting firms, tax advisors, and financial consultants. Built with Astro and Tailwind CSS, it’s fast, simple to use, and easy to customize.

  • Learn more about Mulberry
  • Get the full access bundle including all premium themes and lifetime access:

All pages

  • Home
  • Faq
  • About
  • Pricing
  • Locations
  • Testimonials
  • Contact
  • Error 404
  • Blog
  • Cases
  • Services
  • Industries
  • Accountants
  • Legal pages

What's included

  • Mega Menu
  • Blog Tags
  • SEO Optimized
  • Reusable Components
  • Global Search
  • Content Collections
  • Ongoing Updates
  • Style Guide
  • Astro RSS
  • Astro SEO
  • Astro Sitemap
  • Tailwind CSS Forms
  • Tailwind Typography
  • Sanity Studio included
  • Collaborative real-time editing
  • Image CDN with crops & hotspots
  • Global site settings
  • Prebuilt Astro integration
  • Markdown ↔ Sanity toggle
  • Lifetime access
  • Lifetime updates
  • Lifetime support

When you purchase the template you get access to a very permissive license that you can read from here:

If you have any questions do not hesitate to reach out on:

  • Twitter: @Mike_Andreuzza or @lexingtonthemes
  • Email: michael@lexingtonthemes.com

Thank you so much for reading and showing interest on this template, if you need more templates, a bundle that includes all the templates, free updates is also offered on Lexington Themes.

Get started for freeExplore the demo

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