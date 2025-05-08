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SanityPress 2023

Quick setup, lasting impact. A fully customizable Next.js and Sanity starter template with Tailwind CSS and ready-to-use schema for rapid website development.

By Mitchell Christ

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README

[!WARNING] Repository transition (effective May 31st, 2026): This codebase will eventually be superseded by the updated SanityPress with TypeGen. Plan new projects and migrations toward that repo. After the transition date, this repository will be archived as sanitypress-2023 so the historical template remains available, while ongoing development focuses on TypeGen SanityPress.

🖤 SanityPress

Ready, Set, Impress.

An opinionated, fully customizable Next.js (App Router) and Sanity starter template with Tailwind CSS and pre-built schema for rapid website development.

Demo | Docs | Blog | Modules | Studio screenshots | Sanity.io

npm create sanity@latest -- --template nuotsu/sanitypress

Key Features

Getting Started

Full instructions on the docs.

1. Install with the Sanity CLI

Run the following command to initialize this template on your local computer.

npm create sanity@latest -- --template nuotsu/sanitypress

See the documentation if you are having issues with the CLI.

Alternatively, you can also clone or fork the GitHub template to set up manually.

2. Start local server

Run the following command to start the development server:

npm run dev

3. Add content

In your new Sanity Studio, publish the required site and page documents.

DocumentSlugUseRequired?Notes
siteGlobal settings
pageindexHomepage
page404Page not found
pageblogBlog listingAdd the Blog frontpage module
global-moduleblog/ (path)Blog postAdd the Blog post content module

Read the Getting Started docs for more information.

Alternatively, you can import the demo site dataset:

sanity dataset import src/sanity/demo.tar.gz

4. Set up deployments

1. Create a GitHub repository

Create a GitHub repository from this project. Learn more.

2. Set up deployments

Create a new Vercel / Netlify / etc project, connecting it to your Github repository

Set up your deployment settings, such as the Root Directory to your Next.js app.

3. Set environment variables

Configure your Environment Variables in Vercel / Netlify / etc.

NEXT_PUBLIC_BASE_URL="" # https://sanitypress.dev

NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_PROJECT_ID="" # abcdefgh
NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_DATASET="" # production
SANITY_API_READ_TOKEN="" # "Viewer" token from https://sanity.io/manage

NEXT_PUBLIC_GITHUB_TOKEN="" # recommended to add to display GitHub stars & forks

4. Add a deployment widget to enable deployments directly from the Studio.

5. Customize

Adjust frontend styles, edit/add Sanity schema and modules, and more.

How to Support

Get started for freeExplore the demo

Related contributions

SanityPress (with TypeGen)

Featured

A free, open-source Next.js + Sanity starter template built for developers who want a modern, scalable foundation without the bloat. Fully typed with TypeGen. Built for agents. Modular by design.

Mitchell Christ

Mitchell Christ