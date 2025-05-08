README

[!WARNING] Repository transition (effective May 31st, 2026): This codebase will eventually be superseded by the updated SanityPress with TypeGen. Plan new projects and migrations toward that repo. After the transition date, this repository will be archived as sanitypress-2023 so the historical template remains available, while ongoing development focuses on TypeGen SanityPress.

Ready, Set, Impress.

An opinionated, fully customizable Next.js (App Router) and Sanity starter template with Tailwind CSS and pre-built schema for rapid website development.

Demo | Docs | Blog | Modules | Studio screenshots | Sanity.io

npm create sanity@latest -- --template nuotsu/sanitypress

Full instructions on the docs.

Run the following command to initialize this template on your local computer.

npm create sanity@latest -- --template nuotsu/sanitypress

See the documentation if you are having issues with the CLI.

Alternatively, you can also clone or fork the GitHub template to set up manually.

Run the following command to start the development server:

npm run dev

In your new Sanity Studio, publish the required site and page documents.

Document Slug Use Required? Notes site Global settings ✅ page index Homepage ✅ page 404 Page not found page blog Blog listing Add the Blog frontpage module global-module blog/ (path) Blog post Add the Blog post content module

Read the Getting Started docs for more information.

Alternatively, you can import the demo site dataset:

sanity dataset import src/sanity/demo.tar.gz

Create a GitHub repository from this project. Learn more.

Create a new Vercel / Netlify / etc project, connecting it to your Github repository

Set up your deployment settings, such as the Root Directory to your Next.js app.

Configure your Environment Variables in Vercel / Netlify / etc.

NEXT_PUBLIC_BASE_URL = "" # https://sanitypress.dev NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_PROJECT_ID = "" # abcdefgh NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_DATASET = "" # production SANITY_API_READ_TOKEN = "" # "Viewer" token from https://sanity.io/manage NEXT_PUBLIC_GITHUB_TOKEN = "" # recommended to add to display GitHub stars & forks

Adjust frontend styles, edit/add Sanity schema and modules, and more.