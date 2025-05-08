SanityPress 2023
Quick setup, lasting impact. A fully customizable Next.js and Sanity starter template with Tailwind CSS and ready-to-use schema for rapid website development.
[!WARNING] Repository transition (effective May 31st, 2026): This codebase will eventually be superseded by the updated SanityPress with TypeGen. Plan new projects and migrations toward that repo. After the transition date, this repository will be archived as
sanitypress-2023so the historical template remains available, while ongoing development focuses on TypeGen SanityPress.
🖤 SanityPress
Ready, Set, Impress.
An opinionated, fully customizable Next.js (App Router) and Sanity starter template with Tailwind CSS and pre-built schema for rapid website development.
Demo | Docs | Blog | Modules | Studio screenshots | Sanity.io
npm create sanity@latest -- --template nuotsu/sanitypress
Key Features
- ✨ Next.js 16 (App Router, RSC, Typescript) with Tailwind 4
- 📕 Pre-configured Sanity schema & frontend components
- ✏️ Visual editing in an embedded Sanity Studio
- ⌨️ Auto-generated sitemap + Blog RSS feed
- ⚡ Perfect Lighthouse scores on desktop and mobile.
Getting Started
Full instructions on the docs.
1. Install with the Sanity CLI
Run the following command to initialize this template on your local computer.
npm create sanity@latest -- --template nuotsu/sanitypress
See the documentation if you are having issues with the CLI.
Alternatively, you can also clone or fork the GitHub template to set up manually.
2. Start local server
Run the following command to start the development server:
- Website: http://localhost:3000
- Sanity Studio: http://localhost:3000/admin
npm run dev
3. Add content
In your new Sanity Studio, publish the required
site and
page documents.
|Document
|Slug
|Use
|Required?
|Notes
site
|Global settings
|✅
page
index
|Homepage
|✅
page
404
|Page not found
page
blog
|Blog listing
|Add the Blog frontpage module
global-module
blog/ (path)
|Blog post
|Add the Blog post content module
Read the Getting Started docs for more information.
Alternatively, you can import the demo site dataset:
sanity dataset import src/sanity/demo.tar.gz
4. Set up deployments
1. Create a GitHub repository
Create a GitHub repository from this project. Learn more.
2. Set up deployments
Create a new Vercel / Netlify / etc project, connecting it to your Github repository
Set up your deployment settings, such as the Root Directory to your Next.js app.
3. Set environment variables
Configure your Environment Variables in Vercel / Netlify / etc.
NEXT_PUBLIC_BASE_URL="" # https://sanitypress.dev
NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_PROJECT_ID="" # abcdefgh
NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_DATASET="" # production
SANITY_API_READ_TOKEN="" # "Viewer" token from https://sanity.io/manage
NEXT_PUBLIC_GITHUB_TOKEN="" # recommended to add to display GitHub stars & forks
4. Add a deployment widget to enable deployments directly from the Studio.
- Vercel:
vercel-dashboard-widget
- Netlify:
sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-netlify
5. Customize
Adjust frontend styles, edit/add Sanity schema and modules, and more.