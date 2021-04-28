Netlify Starters

This template is used to easily create a website, blog or webshop.
The frontend is build with angular.
For implementing a web shop, there's an NgRx store introduced in the application.
The application will be deployed on netlify as static site using scully.io.
A multi-country ecommerce starter built with Sanity Studio, Commerce Layer, Next.js, and deployed to Netlify.
A minimalist personal blog featuring a Gatsby frontend and SANITY backend with automatic RSS feeds, and sortable posts.
A minimalist integration of Gatsby and SANITY designed as a starting point to accelerate your development workflow.
A simple blog starter with an Eleventy front-end.
An open-source, self hosted, blood sugar tracker for type one and type two diabetics. Developed with Sanity and built with Gatsby.
A Studio only starter with document and field level translation examples.
SEO friendly page builder in React.js. Heroes, sign-up forms and calls to action.
A data-driven conference website in Vue.js. Speakers, sessions, and scheduling.
A clean Gatsby & React.js starting point for portfolios, project listings or case studies.
Sanity.io’s ever-evolving feature-rich demonstration studio. Fully customizable examples of page building, blog template and more examples with a React.js front-end.
Fully customizable blog template with a Gatsby & React.js front-end.
The official Gridsome blog starter with structured content from Sanity.io.
