Netlify Starters

Spin up a new project in minutes with these Sanity-backed Netlify starters. Netlify is a cutting-edge deployment platform marketed as "the fastest way to build the fastest sites."

Angular website/shop/blog

This template is used to easily create a website, blog or webshop. The frontend is build with angular. For implementing a web shop, there's an NgRx store introduced in the application. The application will be deployed on netlify as static site using scully.io.

Magnus Wolf

Angular tailwindcss website/shop/blog

This template is used to easily create a website, blog or webshop. The frontend is build with angular and tailwindcss. For implementing a web shop, there's an NgRx store introduced in the application. The application will be deployed on netlify as static site using scully.io.

Magnus Wolf

Commerce Layer Starter

A multi-country ecommerce starter built with Sanity Studio, Commerce Layer, Next.js, and deployed to Netlify.

Gatsby Theme Catalyst Bery

A minimalist personal blog featuring a Gatsby frontend and SANITY backend with automatic RSS feeds, and sortable posts.

Eric Howey

Gatsby Theme Catalyst

A minimalist integration of Gatsby and SANITY designed as a starting point to accelerate your development workflow.

Eric Howey

Blog with Eleventy

Featured
Official

A simple blog starter with an Eleventy front-end.

HeySugar (Gatsby)

Featured

An open-source, self hosted, blood sugar tracker for type one and type two diabetics. Developed with Sanity and built with Gatsby.

Jamie Bradley

Studio with Localization

Official

A Studio only starter with document and field level translation examples.

Rune Botten

Next.js Landing Pages

Official

SEO friendly page builder in React.js. Heroes, sign-up forms and calls to action.

Events with Nuxt.JS

Official

A data-driven conference website in Vue.js. Speakers, sessions, and scheduling.

Gatsby Portfolio

Official

A clean Gatsby & React.js starting point for portfolios, project listings or case studies.

Kitchen Sink

Featured
Official

Sanity.io’s ever-evolving feature-rich demonstration studio. Fully customizable examples of page building, blog template and more examples with a React.js front-end.

Blog with Gatsby

Featured
Official

Fully customizable blog template with a Gatsby & React.js front-end.

Blog with Gridsome

Official

The official Gridsome blog starter with structured content from Sanity.io. 

npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init