Spin up a new project in minutes with these Sanity-backed Netlify starters. Netlify is a cutting-edge deployment platform marketed as "the fastest way to build the fastest sites."

Angular website/shop/blog This template is used to easily create a website, blog or webshop. The frontend is build with angular. For implementing a web shop, there's an NgRx store introduced in the application. The application will be deployed on netlify as static site using scully.io. Magnus Wolf Go to Angular website/shop/blog

Angular tailwindcss website/shop/blog This template is used to easily create a website, blog or webshop. The frontend is build with angular and tailwindcss. For implementing a web shop, there's an NgRx store introduced in the application. The application will be deployed on netlify as static site using scully.io. Magnus Wolf Go to Angular tailwindcss website/shop/blog

Commerce Layer Starter A multi-country ecommerce starter built with Sanity Studio, Commerce Layer, Next.js, and deployed to Netlify. Go to Commerce Layer Starter

Gatsby Theme Catalyst Bery A minimalist personal blog featuring a Gatsby frontend and SANITY backend with automatic RSS feeds, and sortable posts. Eric Howey Go to Gatsby Theme Catalyst Bery

Gatsby Theme Catalyst A minimalist integration of Gatsby and SANITY designed as a starting point to accelerate your development workflow. Eric Howey Go to Gatsby Theme Catalyst

Blog with Eleventy Featured contribution Official (made by Sanity team) A simple blog starter with an Eleventy front-end. Go to Blog with Eleventy

HeySugar (Gatsby) Featured contribution An open-source, self hosted, blood sugar tracker for type one and type two diabetics. Developed with Sanity and built with Gatsby. Jamie Bradley Go to HeySugar (Gatsby)

Studio with Localization Official (made by Sanity team) A Studio only starter with document and field level translation examples. Rune Botten Go to Studio with Localization

Next.js Landing Pages Official (made by Sanity team) SEO friendly page builder in React.js. Heroes, sign-up forms and calls to action. Go to Next.js Landing Pages

Events with Nuxt.JS Official (made by Sanity team) A data-driven conference website in Vue.js. Speakers, sessions, and scheduling. Go to Events with Nuxt.JS

Gatsby Portfolio Official (made by Sanity team) A clean Gatsby & React.js starting point for portfolios, project listings or case studies. Go to Gatsby Portfolio

Kitchen Sink Featured contribution Official (made by Sanity team) Sanity.io’s ever-evolving feature-rich demonstration studio. Fully customizable examples of page building, blog template and more examples with a React.js front-end. Go to Kitchen Sink

Blog with Gatsby Featured contribution Official (made by Sanity team) Fully customizable blog template with a Gatsby & React.js front-end. Go to Blog with Gatsby