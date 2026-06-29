Motion Control AI is a browser-based AI video workspace for motion transfer. The product lets creators upload a character, mascot, product image, or illustration, choose a reference motion or prompt, and generate short videos for TikTok, ads, product demos, film previs, and social content. The public app is built with Next.js App Router and a reusable embedded studio UI around image-to-video and motion-control model flows.

Sanity is the content layer I am using to organize the project presentation and the materials around the product: homepage sections, demo-gallery metadata, FAQ content, workflow notes, tutorial copy, and project documentation. Keeping these pieces in Sanity makes the marketing site easier to edit without touching the generation code, and it gives me a cleaner review workflow for examples, captions, and educational content as the tool grows.

The content model is intentionally structured around reusable blocks rather than one long static page. The project needs hero copy, trust signals, pain points, use cases, capability cards, demo videos, pricing notes, FAQ entries, and SEO footer copy across multiple localized pages. Sanity Studio is a good fit because those pieces can be edited as documents and arrays, while the Next.js frontend can render the same content into landing pages, docs, and future case-study pages.

On the product side, Motion Control AI supports image-to-video motion transfer with Kling 2.6 and Kling 3.0 motion-control model options. Users can start from example motion templates such as full-body dance, seated talking, product-style movement, and character animation references. The workspace also supports platform-oriented outputs such as 9:16, 16:9, and 1:1, so the same content can be prepared for short-form video, ads, and product pages.

The main challenge is balancing an AI generation product with content that stays useful for developers and creators. Sanity helps separate the content operations from the model workflow: I can document how prompts, reference videos, demo clips, and use-case pages are maintained, while keeping the generation code focused on uploads, model selection, credits, and rendering . My next step is to expand the Sanity Studio schema with richer demo objects, Studio screenshots, and localized tutorial content, then connect more of the public pages directly to Content Lake.