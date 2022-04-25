We’re looking for a Head of Sales Development to build and lead our Sales Development team.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations from Burger King to Figma and Brex. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.



Sanity is Series B funded and is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role



The Head of Sales Development will lead a remote based team of high-performing Sales Development Representatives and eventually front line Managers in growing an innovative, productive, and sustainable sales pipeline. This is a high-profile sales strategy and operations role that has second-line management responsibility and will sit on the sales leadership team. It requires someone that wants to inspire and develop talent and is excited to build a long-lasting Sales Development Program.



The right candidate is someone that has worked in both GTM strategy and sales roles, ideally with experience in management, sales and marketing, data analysis and functional leadership.



What you will be doing:

Build the SDR infrastructure that will allow us to scale.

Create a successful SDR program that goes beyond inbound and “feed form” leads

Create and foster an environment that allows our SDRs to grow professionally – create an incubator for sales talent.

Drive execution and build pipeline through metric and forecast management.

Work with sales and marketing leadership to ensure the team delivers on pipeline targets.





This may be you:

A leader with a proven track record of success developing people and building an SDR program.

Experience working cross functionally with sales and marketing leadership

Salesforce and other relevant system knowledge

Experience building teams in a high growth environment



Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!



What we can offer:

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long term personal growth.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with a Nordic culture.

You will be based out of SOMA in San Francisco or remote in the US with travel. You will also have the opportunity to work from our office in Oslo (Norway) from time to time.

A healthy work-life balance. A balance in life is important to us, and we accommodate flexible work hours that allow for having a healthy work-life balance.

Flexible hours and optional home office / remote-in periods

Parental leave, health insurance and PTO days

Competitive salary and stock options program.



Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.

