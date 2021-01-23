Page 17 of 19

Agricultural Robotics
I designed and developed the front-end with Gatsby and the backend with Sanity for the website of GOFAR, Global Organization For Agricultural Robotics.Go to Agricultural Robotics
I designed and developed the front-end with Gatsby and the backend with Sanity for the website of GOFAR, Global Organization For Agricultural Robotics.Go to Agricultural Robotics
Shows beers currently on tap at craft beer bars in the Norwegian cities of Oslo, Bergen, Sandnes and Stavanger.Go to PåTapp.no
An online tool to help you learn and experiment with CSS flexbox.Go to howtocss.dev
This bookmarking application uses 11ty for the frontend, Sanity as a repository for bookmarks (and a newsletter), and Netlify Functions to save bookmarks.Go to Bookmarking application with Sanity + 11ty + Netlify
The website part of Confrere used to be Gatsby with the content in the code. It was migrated slowly to a Sanity/Gatsby combination so it was ready for content editors to work on the many languages.Go to Confrere website
Building a nev version of a digital product with Next.js/Vercel and SanityGo to CO2 Neutral Website
Headless eCommerce with Netxt.js/Three.js/Vercel/Sanity/ShopifyGo to Framing People
Circumference Books is a press for publishing books of poetry in facing-page translation. The back end is built on Sanity.Go to Circumference Books
Relaunch of the DFK Nord AG website with Sanity.io and Next.js. contains a very powerful page builder, form builder and blog editor with live preview.Go to DFK Nord AG - Website
Heed is a dog food company with some unique needs from a modular product and page perspective.Go to Heed Foods
Resource Guru has just launched an ambitious rebranded marketing website built using sanity and Next.js. We have built a site that will serve us for many years to come, and need to be able to iterate on the project as we evolve as a company.Go to What we learned from using Sanity and Next.js to create our new Resource Guru website
This is the personal site for James Q Quick, highlighting different types of content that are stored in Sanity: blog posts, talks, streams, YouTube videos, etc.Go to James Q Quick Personal Site
Documentation page of the all-in-one analytics tool https://splitbee.ioGo to Splitbee Documentation
a website for a fictitious plant shopGo to growww
Winemaker.com is the digital marketplace for discoverers and connoisseurs and promotes direct encounters between winemakers and wine lovers.Go to Winemaker.com
Using previews in Sanity to automate generating simple click maps.Go to Click map generator
Food blog about authentic Korean cuisine.Go to merearchive
Portfolio for motion artist Dean Giffin.Go to Dean Giffin