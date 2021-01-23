Skip to content
Projects made with Sanity

Agricultural Robotics

I designed and developed the front-end with Gatsby and the backend with Sanity for the website of GOFAR, Global Organization For Agricultural Robotics.

Johann Lesacher

PåTapp.no

Shows beers currently on tap at craft beer bars in the Norwegian cities of Oslo, Bergen, Sandnes and Stavanger.

howtocss.dev

An online tool to help you learn and experiment with CSS flexbox.

Mikolaj Dobrucki

Confrere website

The website part of Confrere used to be Gatsby with the content in the code. It was migrated slowly to a Sanity/Gatsby combination so it was ready for content editors to work on the many languages.

Jayne Mast

CO2 Neutral Website

Building a nev version of a digital product with Next.js/Vercel and Sanity

Martins Dubrovskis

Framing People

Headless eCommerce with Netxt.js/Three.js/Vercel/Sanity/Shopify

Martins Dubrovskis

Circumference Books

Circumference Books is a press for publishing books of poetry in facing-page translation. The back end is built on Sanity.

Dan Visel

DFK Nord AG - Website

Relaunch of the DFK Nord AG website with Sanity.io and Next.js. contains a very powerful page builder, form builder and blog editor with live preview.

Andreas Straub - Evelan

Heed Foods

Heed is a dog food company with some unique needs from a modular product and page perspective.

Kevin Green

James Q Quick Personal Site

This is the personal site for James Q Quick, highlighting different types of content that are stored in Sanity: blog posts, talks, streams, YouTube videos, etc.

James Q Quick

growww

a website for a fictitious plant shop

Jacob Størdahl

Winemaker.com

Winemaker.com is the digital marketplace for discoverers and connoisseurs and promotes direct encounters between winemakers and wine lovers.

Bartosz Podlewski

Click map generator

Using previews in Sanity to automate generating simple click maps.

Martin Jacobsen
Page 17 of 19
