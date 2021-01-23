Page 17 of 19

Agricultural Robotics I designed and developed the front-end with Gatsby and the backend with Sanity for the website of GOFAR, Global Organization For Agricultural Robotics. Johann Lesacher Go to Agricultural Robotics

PåTapp.no Shows beers currently on tap at craft beer bars in the Norwegian cities of Oslo, Bergen, Sandnes and Stavanger. Go to PåTapp.no

howtocss.dev An online tool to help you learn and experiment with CSS flexbox. Mikolaj Dobrucki Go to howtocss.dev

Bookmarking application with Sanity + 11ty + Netlify This bookmarking application uses 11ty for the frontend, Sanity as a repository for bookmarks (and a newsletter), and Netlify Functions to save bookmarks. Bryan Robinson Go to Bookmarking application with Sanity + 11ty + Netlify

Confrere website The website part of Confrere used to be Gatsby with the content in the code. It was migrated slowly to a Sanity/Gatsby combination so it was ready for content editors to work on the many languages. Jayne Mast Go to Confrere website

CO2 Neutral Website Building a nev version of a digital product with Next.js/Vercel and Sanity Martins Dubrovskis Go to CO2 Neutral Website

Framing People Headless eCommerce with Netxt.js/Three.js/Vercel/Sanity/Shopify Martins Dubrovskis Go to Framing People

Circumference Books Circumference Books is a press for publishing books of poetry in facing-page translation. The back end is built on Sanity. Dan Visel Go to Circumference Books

DFK Nord AG - Website Relaunch of the DFK Nord AG website with Sanity.io and Next.js. contains a very powerful page builder, form builder and blog editor with live preview. Andreas Straub - Evelan Go to DFK Nord AG - Website

Heed Foods Heed is a dog food company with some unique needs from a modular product and page perspective. Kevin Green Go to Heed Foods

What we learned from using Sanity and Next.js to create our new Resource Guru website Resource Guru has just launched an ambitious rebranded marketing website built using sanity and Next.js. We have built a site that will serve us for many years to come, and need to be able to iterate on the project as we evolve as a company. Billy Moon Go to What we learned from using Sanity and Next.js to create our new Resource Guru website

James Q Quick Personal Site This is the personal site for James Q Quick, highlighting different types of content that are stored in Sanity: blog posts, talks, streams, YouTube videos, etc. J James Q Quick Go to James Q Quick Personal Site

Splitbee Documentation Documentation page of the all-in-one analytics tool https://splitbee.io Tobias Lins Go to Splitbee Documentation

growww a website for a fictitious plant shop Jacob Størdahl Go to growww

Winemaker.com Winemaker.com is the digital marketplace for discoverers and connoisseurs and promotes direct encounters between winemakers and wine lovers. Bartosz Podlewski Go to Winemaker.com

Click map generator Using previews in Sanity to automate generating simple click maps. Martin Jacobsen Go to Click map generator

merearchive Food blog about authentic Korean cuisine. Eunjae Lee Go to merearchive