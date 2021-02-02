Managing Your Content

Setting up Sanity.io to manage your content for your developer portfolio has never been better. After installing the Sanity CLI into your project, you’re able to access Sanity Studio to add and edit content in your app. This works wonders for online portfolios and blogs! Leave it to Sanity to store your data in its cloud. Sanity Studio is also customizable. Any features you want to place in your portfolio are handled efficiently and changes can be viewed in real-time.

So, in 2021, let’s join our personal portfolio website with Sanity to help build our online portfolio’s content. Be your own personal marketer and digital agency. Here are 5 awesome React templates for the new year that you can use with Sanity. Here's the kicker, the pricing for these portfolio website templates is at no cost to you!

1. Developer Portfolio by Hanzla

The animation is eye-catching and when used correctly, makes the user experience intriguing. This one-page portfolio is modern including a sleek white and blue color scheme and seamless scrolling between sections. Each animation is unique to the topic section and visually catches the user’s attention. It has all the information required for an online portfolio without the need for overwhelming design or text. The functionality of this portfolio site is awesome for graphic designers and freelancers alike. There is a dedicated link for the web developer’s resume that potential employers can view and download. The links for social media are very prominent with the location right above the resume and in the top menu bar.

2. React Frontend Dev Portfolio by Dorota Gil

Who doesn’t like options? Having a light and a dark version of your resume is pretty impressive coming into 2021. When first landing on the homepage of this portfolio website template, there is a toggle between the light and dark options which changes the color scheme. And it does not stop there. What else is great about this online portfolio? A toggle between languages that the portfolio is available in. This is an awesome feature for multi-lingual web developers to present their portfolio in other languages!

There is no menu bar, but a little icon in the top left-hand corner that links to GitHub. This online portfolio has a one-page scroll with clickable items that will pop out more information on that element for a minimalistic portfolio site. The projects section pops up modal galleries, which makes it nice for screenshots alongside descriptions of the web developer’s projects and can include other areas like testimonials which can be great for web developers, graphic designers, startups, and even photography websites. Don't forget to show off what you can do by using the icons like HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Bootstrap, and jQuery in the skills section. Having page templates give options to make this portfolio multipurpose. The experience section slides in information on scroll on past involvements. This can be used for education, past employments, and achievements. This portfolio website template offers a simple and clean portfolio that highlights information about the web developer, projects, skills, and experience.

3. React Portfolio by Sachin Mittal

Since the left column stays fixed with portfolio navigation and social media links, it makes finding contact information and navigation quick. The main screen to the right embodies the online portfolio pages. The bold images fill the area right of the menu, automatically transitioning to feature links to view projects and a CV on the image. Vertical scrolling on the landing page is enabled to expand on information about the web developer and their education. You can really use the portfolio website template for HTML customization and add menu items like blogs or links to projects.

Portfolios are a web developer’s resume. It lays out information about the individual, what their educational background and/or experience in the field is, what type of skill sets they have, and introduces the viewer to projects to show off what they can offer. Having a blog added to your online portfolio really shares an individual’s personality and their journey during projects. It is a great way for employers to hone into what type of web developer or web designer you are. This online portfolio would go nicely with Sanity’s content management and Sanity would help ease functionality to add and edit your 2021 blogs in your portfolio.

4. React Portfolio Template by Chetan Verma

A simple personal portfolio website can never do you wrong. Simple can be beautiful. When going for a minimalist approach, you must focus on other things to grab the user’s attention and really understand the experience the user will take away from viewing your online portfolio. The only animation in this portfolio is a couple of the texts on the scroll.

Other than that, this portfolio focuses on the bold typography and the minimal design of a white and black theme. The headers stand out and the pictures from the "Work" and "About Me" sections make the colors pop and draw your attention to those main attributes. Having an uncomplicated portfolio showcasing your work in 2021 will never go out of style.

5. Material UI Portfolio by Mahmudul Alam

Subtle background animations are quite interesting. This is an example of an animated background in a portfolio site done right. The incredible background animation is what’s going to set this portfolio apart in 2021. You get your usual floating stars, but how about stepping web design up a bit and add a whole constellation? It is not a one-page portfolio, which brings the user’s focus on the full-screen background that is brought to life. The menu is simple and moves you between the developer portfolio's resume and projects. What's great about this online portfolio is that it includes a contact form. There is room for customization with this React template to add menu items as your personal online portfolio would require.

This developer portfolio is distinctive and memorable just for the background itself. Take something familiar and elevate it!

Worth Mentioning - React Terminal Portfolio by Shlok Somani

Now, this is a fun and different approach. Your personal portfolio website should be a testament to you and your web development skills. This single-page terminal portfolio makes the fellow web developer giggle inside as the terminal is used by a web developer daily. It may not seem that this online portfolio uses too much informational content or frivolous images, but you can bet that the functionality can be modified to allow the viewer to interactively find information. Using terminal commands has become second nature and creating it to present your portfolio is so much fun.

Conclusion

Using portfolio website templates helps web developers create visually appealing online portfolios in no time. After viewing the portfolio theme demo, follow the links for the free React portfolio website templates and download the repo. What’s really cool about these portfolios is the customization. They can be used with Sanity to manage your content. Here’s a great tutorial on how to build your first blog with Sanity and React. Use your templates with Sanity and save yourself some valuable web designer time. Focus on more important information like you and your skills. Get started with your developer portfolio template with Sanity today!





Sanity.io: Content Is Data

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.