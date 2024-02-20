We are looking for an experienced Director of Revenue Operations to join our team.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content platform that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture.

About the Role

As the Director of Revenue Operations at Sanity, you will optimize our sales procedures, boost sales effectiveness, and guarantee smooth operations throughout the sales organization. The role entails strategic planning, managing sales-related systems, analyzing sales data, and adopting top-notch strategies to propel sales expansion.

What you will be doing

Driving alignment and transparency within our enterprise revenue motion by building strong relationships with the executive team for operational advocacy.

Ensure the maintenance of seamless collaboration and continuity across all revenue streams and the customer engagement lifecycle.

Evaluate, design, and implement the processes, programs, and systems to support Sanity’s revenue growth. This will include work in our CRM, reporting through our BI tool, and automation of our billing system.

Collaborate with Enablement on the learning and development path for our sales team and support enablement with a data-backed approach.

Partner with the sales team to craft, operationalize, and own the creation and execution of proposals.

Own the collection and evaluation of sales data to improve the effectiveness of teams and campaigns.

Partner with other departments to ensure the successful execution of key projects.

Support the vision and values of the company by setting an example and demonstrating desired behaviors.

Own the models for productivity and team planning, surfacing insights and recommendations to leadership based on these models and analyses.

Collaborate with our Business Intelligence team to elevate analysis and automation of reporting, driving continuous improvement.

In the first 90 days, you will develop and deliver a POV on the current sales process and recommended implementation plan to enhance and improve it over your first year, with key milestones used to measure effectiveness.

This may be you

A minimum of 5+ years of operations and system architecture experience within a Go-to-Market function, preferably in a B2B SaaS environment.

Exceptional business communication and leadership abilities and proven experience in inspiring and steering personality types across the board.

Capable of extracting a narrative from big data analysis and formulating a hypothesis and recommendation.

Proven ability to analyze large datasets through Looker and Salesforce reporting that enables executives to make strategic decisions based on findings.

Salesforce certified Advanced Administrator highly preferred.

Strong Communication and presentation skills.

Diverse skillset spanning sales and marketing operations, reporting and analysis, sales tech and martech stacks, and sales enablement.

Passionate about mentoring and developing others through servant leadership.

Passionate about helping customers achieve their business goals. Exceptional communicator, both written and verbal, with high attention to detail.

Flexible and adaptive to evolving business needs and processes.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and manage multiple priorities.

Dedication to meet and exceed team goals.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

What we can offer

A highly skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Location: Remote in the United States .

. Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.