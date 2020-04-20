We're looking for a full-stack developer to help our community and customers build great things with Sanity.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors prove we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations from Condé Nast to Burger King and MIT. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic and data-driven approach to content and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

What you will be doing:

As a full-stack developer you will be part of the team building the Sanity.io content platform. One major task of this team is evolving the open-source JavaScript/React CMS framework that our community of developers uses to create tailored content authoring experiences for their editors. We also work on the various backend services that power our content APIs.

Our mission is to provide fantastic user interfaces allowing editors to create, collaborate and coordinate authoring of structured content, which is our term for content that has a controlled schema all the way down to pieces of data that can be embedded into running text. Our balancing act is for this to appear to editor and end users as obvious, visual pieces of meaningful content, while developers get the dependable data model that allow them to re-format and distribute the same content to any number of platforms and modes of presentation.

Some of the things you may expect to be working on in this position:

Collaborative, real-time user interfaces

Innovative workflow and authoring experiences

Designing, implementing and documenting extensible component systems and APIs that our end users will use to customize the CMS

Accessible interfaces

The technologies we use include JavaScript, TypeScript, Node.js, React, Google Cloud Platform, Postgres, Elastic Search, Go. We believe you will be able to learn on the job, so you are not overly focused on prior experience with these specific technologies, but you should probably make sure you are likely to enjoy them, as you will be spending a lot of time with them.

This may be you:

A curious, creative problem solver that always want to learn

Open-minded, and enjoy collaboration with both designers and other developers

Eager to share your thoughts on the web development ecosystem

Enjoying JavaScript

Some experience in data modeling and solution design

There are many roads leading up to being a full-stack developer. Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!

What we can offer:

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long term personal growth

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with a Nordic culture, a healthy work life balance and focus on personal development

You can work remotely in Europe or be based out of one of Europe’s fastest growing cities (Oslo) ticking all the boxes when it comes to arts, night life, family friendliness, and the great outdoors. You will also have the opportunity to work from our office in the San Francisco Bay Area from time to time.

Universal healthcare, support to nurture physical and mental health, parental leave and Nordic vacations.

Competitive salary and stock options program

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!

Apply for the position here!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.







