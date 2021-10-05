We're looking for a Recruiting Coordinator to help our recruiting team drive the company's growth.

Who are we?



Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.



Sanity is trusted by organizations from Burger King to Figma and Brex. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

Sanity is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch. Learn more at http://www.sanity.io.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the role:

As our first Recruiting Coordinator you’ll help us rapidly scale our team of world-class talent. In this role you’ll partner closely with our Recruiters, Leaders and hiring teams to plan and schedule interviews, while ensuring every candidate has an exceptional experience. You’ll be the administrative guru of the team who helps the Talent organization move faster because of how organized you are, and your ability to think in advance of the needs of the team.

What you’ll do:

Multi-task, problem-solve, and effectively prioritize in a fast-paced, dynamic environment

Interview coordination and complex scheduling requests, including phone interviews, virtual interviews, and occasional in-person interviews, and post- interview debriefs across different time zones

Assist with the management of our ATS (Greenhouse): Posting jobs, updating candidate information, and utilizing proper documentation and process in Greenhouse to help ensure the integrity of our data

Recruiting events coordination and planning

Own and drive candidate experience surveys and reporting on survey data to leadership

Conduct regular audits of Greenhouse and other processes to ensure compliance

Process improvement! As a start up we have so many things we need to build from scratch. If you love building templates, come build them for us! :)

Help the Talent team build out programs around DEI, college recruiting, engineering internships, etc

This may be you:



Internship or full time experience in an administrative support and/or coordination Roles within an HR or Recruiting team a plus

Strong organizational skills with excellent attention to detail and ability to meet deadlines and work with a strong sense of urgency

Have exceptional verbal and written communications skills and the ability to switch gears at a moment’s notice.

Demonstrate excellent judgment, discretion and sensitivity when dealing with high profile executives and confidential information.

Maintain a high degree of professionalism in dealing with senior professionals inside and outside the company.

Make smart and timely decisions; understand when to take ownership of a decision and when to involve other parties.

React with appropriate levels of urgency to situations and events that require quick response or turnaround.

Think ahead and troubleshoot; remove obstacles before they become problems

Have impeccable attention to detail.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.

