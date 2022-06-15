In this role, you will be part of the early team building out the processes, dashboards, infrastructure, and establishing go-to-market (marketing, sales, customer success) excellence using data at Sanity. This position will provide essential reporting and analysis to the cross-functional go-to-market team and provide insights about key business questions through data analysis.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations from Spotify to Figma and Stack Overflow. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content, and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

Sanity is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

In this role, you will be part of the early team building out the processes, dashboards, infrastructure, and establishing go-to-market (marketing, sales, customer success) excellence using data at Sanity. This position will provide essential reporting and analysis to the cross-functional go-to-market team and provide insights about key business questions through data analysis.

You are likely to be self-driven, enjoy working in a fast-paced entrepreneurial environment, and want to get a great understanding of modern analytics stack and implement them with a long term vision to create a data driven organization.

What you will be doing

Business Performance Reporting and Visualization: Be the primary partner for cross-functional stakeholders to understand key business trends from acquisition through the customer journey. When KPIs are ahead or behind expectations, dig in to drive meaningful, actionable insights that help the business performance improve or double-down on success. You will anticipate business needs and analyze the current state of operations to help the GTM team adapt and improve performance.

Be the primary partner for cross-functional stakeholders to understand key business trends from acquisition through the customer journey. When KPIs are ahead or behind expectations, dig in to drive meaningful, actionable insights that help the business performance improve or double-down on success. You will anticipate business needs and analyze the current state of operations to help the GTM team adapt and improve performance. Creation of New Reporting: Partner with stakeholders to create new dashboards that will be used day-to-day by the cross-functional teams.

Partner with stakeholders to create new dashboards that will be used day-to-day by the cross-functional teams. Enhancing and Refining data model: In collaboration with others, help improve the underlying data model and processes that impact data analysis, dashboard creation and reporting.

In collaboration with others, help improve the underlying data model and processes that impact data analysis, dashboard creation and reporting. Deep-Dive Analysis : Analyze user/lead/account behavior and team performance to identify patterns, uncover opportunities, and create a shared understanding of the customer journey to drive decision making in the GTM team.

: Analyze user/lead/account behavior and team performance to identify patterns, uncover opportunities, and create a shared understanding of the customer journey to drive decision making in the GTM team. Funnel and Pipeline Analysis: Create insights about acquisition and full-funnel performance to help the GTM team improve the health of the funnel, improve key conversion points, and achieve business goals.

Create insights about acquisition and full-funnel performance to help the GTM team improve the health of the funnel, improve key conversion points, and achieve business goals. Partnership: Partner closely with business stakeholders and operational leaders to identify and unlock opportunities, and with other data team members to improve analytics and data capabilities around data modeling, testing, visualization, and architecture.

This may be you

4+ years of analytical experience as a data analyst, BI analyst, or similar.

Experience writing complex SQL queries, including CTEs and window functions

Knowledge of Python, including pandas dataframes and common statistical packages

Expertise with data exploration and data visualization tools like Tableau, Looker, etc.

Exposure to cloud data warehouses such as BigQuery, Redshift, or Snowflake.

Ability to think strategically, analyze and interpret market and consumer information.

Strong communication skills, as well as written and verbal presentation skills.

You have a track record of informing business decisions and steering growth with data.

Experience defining, tracking, and maintaining key metrics across the business.

Strong communication skills in explaining complex problems to technical and business users in a simple manner.

Structured way of working with ability to handle and prioritize initiatives well in an ambiguous environment.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience using dbt, or dbt-cloud, to version control, test, and document a data warehouse shared across the entire organization.

Experience setting up data integrations with a CDP such as Segment or Rudderstack.

Experience documenting complex, ad-hoc analyses with Jupyter notebooks.

Experience with Salesforce, Marketo, and other sales and marketing tooling.

Product or growth analytics experience to measure the impact of changes within Sanity to drive growth and retain customers.

Understanding of statistical concepts and eliminating inherent biases from insights & hypotheses.

There are many roads to being a Senior Data Analyst for GTM at Sanity. Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!

What we can offer

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long term personal growth.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with a Nordic culture.

You will be working remotelly in the US. You will also have the opportunity to visit and work from our offices from time to time.

Paid parental leave, healthcare, and vacation days.

A healthy work-life balance. A balance in life is important to us, and we accommodate flexible work hours that allow for having a healthy work-life balance.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!

Apply for the position here!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.



