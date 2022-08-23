We're looking for an experienced Senior Data Analyst for Product to help identify customer insights through quantitative analysis, and partner with product organization to make data informed decisions.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations from Spotify to Figma and Stack Overflow. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content, and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

Sanity is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

As a Senior Data Analyst, Product you’ll be responsible for identifying customer insights through quantitative analysis, and partnering with the product organization to make data informed decisions and automations. As an early member of the new Analytics team, you will also participate in the definition and selection of the processes, tech-stack, and techniques used within the R&D organization and across the company. This is a critical role that bridges data analysis, business requirements, customer experience, and data science to design world-class digital products that delight customers. You’ll work closely with Product Management, Engineering, Design, and UX Research to identify the questions, analyze the data, and interpret the results used to make day-to-day decisions.

What you will be doing

Partnering with the R&D team to use data to inform decisions.

Partnering with the VP Product to define the methodology for working with data.

In-depth analysis of customer journeys to identify patterns, uncover opportunities, and create a shared understanding of customer behaviors to drive decisions.

Instrumenting metrics, dashboards, and enabling metrics owners to self-serve

Enhancing and refining the data model: In collaboration with others, improve the underlying data model and processes that impact data analysis, dashboard creation and reporting.

Create insights about the Product-Led-Growth (PLG) flywheel to improve its performance and conversion rates to meet the business goals.

This may be you

4+ years of analytical experience as a data analyst, BI analyst or similar.

Experience using data analysis techniques to get insights from a lot of data.

Experience writing complex SQL queries, including CTEs and window functions

Knowledge of R or Python, including pandas dataframes and common statistical packages

Expertise with data exploration and data visualization tools like Tableau, Looker, etc.

Exposure to cloud data warehouses such as BigQuery, Redshift, or Snowflake.

Ability to think strategically, analyze, interpret, and validate insights from data.

You have a track record of informing business decisions and steering goals with data.

Experience defining, tracking, and maintaining key metrics across the business.

Strong communication skills in explaining complex problems to technical and business users in a simple manner.

Structured way of working with ability to handle and prioritize initiatives well in an ambiguous environment

There are many roads to being a Senior Data Analyst for Product at Sanity. Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!

What we can offer

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long term personal growth.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with a Nordic culture.

You will be working from our San Francisco office or remotely in the US. If you work remotely, you will also have the opportunity to visit and work from our offices from time to time.

Paid parental leave, healthcare, and vacation days.

A healthy work-life balance. A balance in life is important to us, and we accommodate flexible work hours that allow for having a healthy work-life balance.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.