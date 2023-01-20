We're looking for a Senior Engineering Manager with experience leading growing engineering teams to lead and grow two software engineering teams that are responsible for large, strategic customer-facing experiences.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is a content platform replacing traditional and headless CMSes in digital solutions at organizations like Spotify, Figma and Stack Overflow.

By treating content as data and enabling customers to create tailored content authoring experiences, modern organizations use Sanity to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content, and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, Twitter, and Medium founders, Heroku's ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicentre of the modern digital products stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Please read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

As a senior engineering management leader, you'll be responsible for building strong, engaged teams and delivering outstanding experiences for developers and editors to create, collaborate and coordinate the authoring of structured content.

Leading an engineering team at Sanity is about working with the product manager and designer of the team to own the strategy, roadmap, and execution. This is achieved by working with great people and creating an environment where your team can shine. You'll have a passion for supporting the development of your team and empowering them to hit their goals and deliver results consistently.

What you will be doing:

You will build highly effective teams by mentoring and supporting them in their professional development, unlocking their potential, and challenging them to step outside their comfort zone to grow and excel.

Own the strategy, roadmap, and execution together with the product manager and designer.

Influence Sanity's and the industry's strategic direction.

Set the standard for your team to ensure consistent, sustainable delivery and manage expectations and visibility of work.

Work closely with the Head of Engineering and leadership in product management and design to facilitate teamwork and establish processes that can scale as we do.

Under your leadership, your team will take ownership of their work streams. Working with our design and product management teams to influence the direction of the product and planning the steps and scope to get us there.

This may be you

5+ years of engineering leadership experience in the form of an engineering/development manager position.

Experience working at a product/SaaS company as a senior software engineering manager.

Experience working closely with product managers and designers to deliver demanding user interfaces for technical and non-technical users.

Excellent technical skills in front-end and full-stack solutions.

Computer science mindset and ability to understand the complex requirements of building not just a user-facing application but also a toolkit that our customers, in turn, use to develop their user interfaces.

Good to have

Experience building products with complex yet intuitive user experiences.

Experience working with remote teams.

Experience leading open-source projects.

Hands-on experience with modern web application development and delivery (JavaScript, React, and related toolchains).

Startup experience.

What we can offer:

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team and work in an environment that encourages long-term personal growth.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with a Nordic culture.

Location: You will be based remotely in Europe.

Paid parental leave, healthcare, and vacation days.

A healthy work-life balance. A balance in life is important to us, and we accommodate flexible work hours that allow for a healthy work-life balance.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.