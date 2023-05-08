This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced security engineer to join the team as an individual contributor and oversee the security and compliance of our SaaS platform.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations like Nike, Sonos, Loom, Spotify, Figma, and Stack Overflow. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content, and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

Sanity is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch.

We believe you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

We are seeking an experienced Security Engineer to join our team as an individual contributor. In this role, you will be responsible for overseeing the security and compliance of our SaaS platform, working closely with our SRE team. You will work within our engineering organization and in collaboration with our engineering and product leads to develop and implement security policies and procedures, perform risk assessments, and identify and track the remediation of vulnerabilities. There is potential for the right candidate to move to a management role over time, but interest in that path is not a requirement for this role.

What you will be doing

Working on and improving on our existing security due diligence processes.

Developing and improving existing security tooling and policies.

Working towards current and future compliance goals.

Evangelizing security within the organization.

Educating the team on best security practices and ensuring adherence to security policies;

Partnering with various security vendors as a primary point of contact within the organization.

Staying up-to-date with industry trends and emerging threats, incorporating this knowledge into security practices and policies.

This may be you

Experience with security tools, processes, and culture.

Experience with compliance frameworks such as SOC2.

Strong analytical skills for designing, diagnosing, and optimizing security infrastructure.

Experience with security best practices in scalable, highly available, cloud-based applications.

Excellent communication and program management skills, able to coordinate with internal and external stakeholders.

Programming experience is a plus, but not required.

Familiarity with SRE/devops tools, processes, and culture is a plus.

There are many roads to being a senior security engineer at Sanity. Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!

What we can offer

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Remote/WFH in Europe, located in one of the following countries: Norway, Sweden, Estonia, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. Or Remote/WFH on the Eastern Time Zone in the US.

Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.