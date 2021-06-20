Senior Technical Recruiter

We’re looking for our first technical recruiter to help us develop and build our team

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations from Condé Nast to Burger King, Figma and Sonos. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

As our first dedicated technical recruiter you will partner with our technical teams, and be part of developing and building the teams from the start. You will work collaboratively with our hiring managers to understand hiring needs, and drive our full cycle hiring efforts. You’ll report to the VP Organizational Development and be part of defining our recruiting strategy, and develop and mature our hiring efforts as we move into our next stage of growth.

What you will be doing

Run full cycle technical recruiting in Europe, as well as help attract, source, hire, and retain diverse and high quality talent

Partner with our Engineering team and be part of their growth journey

Help develop and mature our hiring efforts doubling down on candidate experience and a high quality outcome

Build our talent pool, and foster high-touch relationships

This may be you

You’ve run a full cycle recruitment process from start to finish in a similar environment

You’ve got experience sourcing candidates, and conducting interviews for a wide range of technical roles

You've hired at scale, and love the pace environment

You’ve got great communication skills, verbal and written

You have grit, and you’re curious and proactive

You enjoy being the source of truth and responsible for the details with a structured and proactive approach to priorities, goals and execution

What we can offer

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long-term personal growth

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with Nordic culture

You can be based out of Oslo, or remote in Europe. You will also have the opportunity to work from our office in Oslo (Norway) from time to time

A balance in life is important to us, and we accommodate flexible work hours that allow for having a healthy work-life balance

Parental leave, insurance, and vacation matching market standard

Competitive salary and stock options program

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.



