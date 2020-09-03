Sanity.io is looking for a Solution Engineer to work on how Sanity connects to infrastructure and enterprises, and work with sales to support our customers with advice and assistance on architecture and implementation.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations from Condé Nast to Burger King and MIT. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

As a platform for structured content Sanity has a wide range of applications in enterprise architectures. As a solutions engineer at Sanity you will be a part of the team that works with customers to discover how we uniquely fit their use case, and help them actually get started by providing technical guidance.

Through your work you will gain broad and unique experience on how it is used in practice. This will give you an opportunity to apply your insights to refining the product as well as working with developer relations in creating learning materials and starters that make Sanity easier to use.

You will be responsible for

Exploring the needs of our largest customers, working with them on proving out Sanity

Working closely with business development to support the sales process from a technical point of view

Take part in discovery calls with prospective customers and showcase our product as it relates to their use case

Develop extensions and demos for specific use cases – these may be open sourced

Identify potential for improvement in libraries and APIs and ship code that benefits our customers and community

Teach our community and customers what you have learned through screencasts, guides and tutorials

This may be you

Genuinely interested in how companies have chosen to build their infrastructure and how it fits together

Confident coding ability in JavaScript, React, JSON, and APIs

Understand how enterprise organizations work, and how you should interact

Precise communicator, both verbally and written

Empathic, you want to help others and see them be succeed

Easily adapts to the case at hand, and able to think on your feet

Like working with others, yet self-driven and able to manage your time

Able to gain an overview of complex systems by asking the right questions

A developer generalist with experience of different platforms and architectures

More than 3 years of experience with systems development and integrations

There are many roads leading up to being a Solution Engineer. Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!

What we can offer

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long term personal growth

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with a Nordic culture, a healthy work life balance and focus on personal development

You will be based out of San Francisco or work remotely in the US. You will also have the opportunity to work from our office in Oslo (Norway) from time to time.

Universal healthcare, support to nurture physical and mental health, parental leave and Nordic vacations.

Competitive salary and stock options program

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!

Apply for the position here!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.



