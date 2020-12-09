Page 28 of 28

Skip to content
Secondmind

JAMStack website leveraging Gatsby, Sanity, Netlify, React, Framer Motion, and Emotion (among others)

Corey Ward

Prima

CBD Wellness brand with a focus on editorial and complex product modularity

Kevin Green

Crawly

Website for data scraping consultancy based in Brazil

Henrique Doro

Compoá

Website for a marketing agency that helps women-owned businesses

Henrique Doro

Data Hackers

Website for the biggest data science community in Latin America

Henrique Doro
