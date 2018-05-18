Portable Text to React

Espen Hovlandsdal
Open-sourceror @ Sanity.io
Render an array of block text from Sanity with React or React Native.
npm install --save @sanity/block-content-to-react
const React = require('react')
const ReactDOM = require('react-dom')
const BlockContent = require('@sanity/block-content-to-react')
const client = require('@sanity/client')({
projectId: '<your project id>',
dataset: '<some dataset>',
useCdn: true
})
const serializers = {
types: {
code: props => (
<pre data-language={props.node.language}>
<code>{props.node.code}</code>
</pre>
)
}
}
client.fetch('*[_type == "article"][0]').then(article => {
ReactDOM.render(
<BlockContent blocks={article.body} serializers={serializers} />,
document.getElementById('root')
)
})
className - When more than one block is given, a container node has to be created. Passing a
className will pass it on to the container. Note: see
renderContainerOnSingleChild.
renderContainerOnSingleChild - When a single block is given as input, the default behavior is to not render any container. If you always want to render the container, pass
true.
serializers - Specifies the React components to use for rendering content. Merged with default serializers.
serializers.types - Serializers for block types, see example above
serializers.marks - Serializers for marks - data that annotates a text child of a block. See example usage below.
serializers.list - React component to use when rendering a list node
serializers.listItem - React component to use when rendering a list item node
serializers.hardBreak - React component to use when transforming newline characters to a hard break (
<br/> by default, pass
false to render newline character)
serializers.container - Serializer for the container wrapping the blocks
imageOptions - When encountering image blocks, this defines which query parameters to apply in order to control size/crop mode etc.
In addition, in order to render images without materializing the asset documents, you should also specify:
projectId - The ID of your Sanity project.
dataset - Name of the Sanity dataset containing the document that is being rendered.
const input = [{
_type: 'block',
children: [{
_key: 'a1ph4',
_type: 'span',
marks: ['s0m3k3y'],
text: 'Sanity'
}],
markDefs: [{
_key: 's0m3k3y',
_type: 'highlight',
color: '#E4FC5B'
}]
}]
const highlight = props => {
return (
<span style={{backgroundColor: props.mark.color}}>
{props.children}
</span>
)
}
<BlockContent
blocks={input}
serializers={{marks: {highlight}}}
/>
<BlockContent
blocks={input}
imageOptions={{w: 320, h: 240, fit: 'max'}}
projectId="myprojectid"
dataset="mydataset"
/>
block-type
This code snippet first checks for a heading style (h1, h2, h3, and so on), and returns a React-element with a custom classname that includes the heading level. It has also defined a how blocks with a
blockquote style should be rendered, adding a hyphen in front of it's children. If the block doesn't have any customBlocks defined, it will fall back on the default serializers (
BlockContent.defaultSerializers.types.block(props)).
const BlockRenderer = props => {
const {style = 'normal'} = props.node;
if (/^h\d/.test(style)) {
const level = style.replace(/[^\d]/g, '')
return React.createElement(style, { className: `heading-${level}`}, props.children)
}
if (style === 'blockquote') {
return <blockquote>- {props.children}</blockquote>
}
// Fall back to default handling
return BlockContent.defaultSerializers.types.block(props)
}
<BlockContent
blocks={input}
serializers={{types: {block: BlockRenderer}}}
/>
React Native support is experimental, but should work. Built-in serializers render using React Native elements instead of HTML tags when React Native is detected, and serializers can be specified as you normally would.
Since there are fewer built-in elements in React Native, elements such as lists are implemented using plain (text) views, styled to look rougly like the HTML variant. You'll probably want to customize most of the serializers when using React Native, since styling is not handled in a cascading fashion.
MIT-licensed. See LICENSE.
