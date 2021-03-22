React Starters

Commerce Layer Starter
A multi-country ecommerce starter built with Sanity Studio, Commerce Layer, Next.js, and deployed to Netlify.Go to Commerce Layer Starter
Fire up a React app with a Sanity.io backend in mere moments with these starter kits designed for use with React, the leading UI-focused Javascript framework.
Fully customizable starter kit for your next virtual event.Go to Next.js Virtual Event Starter Kit
An open-source, self hosted, blood sugar tracker for type one and type two diabetics. Developed with Sanity and built with Gatsby.Go to HeySugar (Gatsby)
SEO friendly page builder in React.js. Heroes, sign-up forms and calls to action.Go to Next.js Landing Pages
A clean Gatsby & React.js starting point for portfolios, project listings or case studies.Go to Gatsby Portfolio
Sanity.io’s ever-evolving feature-rich demonstration studio. Fully customizable examples of page building, blog template and more examples with a React.js front-end.Go to Kitchen Sink
Fully customizable blog template with a Gatsby & React.js front-end.Go to Blog with Gatsby
An e-commerce starter that features a studio with a simple Next.js frontend. This starter uses the Next.js toolkit for Sanity.io.Go to Next.js Ecommerce Starter
A blog site with posts and comments stored together for management. Build using Next.js, Sanity.io, and Vercel.Go to Next.js Blog with Comments
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init