React Starters

Fire up a React app with a Sanity.io backend in mere moments with these starter kits designed for use with React, the leading UI-focused Javascript framework.

Commerce Layer Starter A multi-country ecommerce starter built with Sanity Studio, Commerce Layer, Next.js, and deployed to Netlify. Go to Commerce Layer Starter

Next.js Virtual Event Starter Kit Featured contribution Official (made by Sanity team) Fully customizable starter kit for your next virtual event. Knut Melvær Go to Next.js Virtual Event Starter Kit

HeySugar (Gatsby) Featured contribution An open-source, self hosted, blood sugar tracker for type one and type two diabetics. Developed with Sanity and built with Gatsby. Jamie Bradley Go to HeySugar (Gatsby)

Next.js Landing Pages Official (made by Sanity team) SEO friendly page builder in React.js. Heroes, sign-up forms and calls to action. Go to Next.js Landing Pages

Gatsby Portfolio Official (made by Sanity team) A clean Gatsby & React.js starting point for portfolios, project listings or case studies. Go to Gatsby Portfolio

Kitchen Sink Featured contribution Official (made by Sanity team) Sanity.io’s ever-evolving feature-rich demonstration studio. Fully customizable examples of page building, blog template and more examples with a React.js front-end. Go to Kitchen Sink

Blog with Gatsby Featured contribution Official (made by Sanity team) Fully customizable blog template with a Gatsby & React.js front-end. Go to Blog with Gatsby

Next.js Ecommerce Starter Official (made by Sanity team) An e-commerce starter that features a studio with a simple Next.js frontend. This starter uses the Next.js toolkit for Sanity.io. Go to Next.js Ecommerce Starter