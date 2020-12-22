Gatsby Starters

Spin up a Sanity-backed site in minutes with these Gatsby.js starters, enabling blazing-fast React websites and applications with only a few clicks.

Gatsby Theme Catalyst Bery A minimalist personal blog featuring a Gatsby frontend and SANITY backend with automatic RSS feeds, and sortable posts. Eric Howey Go to Gatsby Theme Catalyst Bery

Gatsby Theme Catalyst A minimalist integration of Gatsby and SANITY designed as a starting point to accelerate your development workflow. Eric Howey Go to Gatsby Theme Catalyst

HeySugar (Gatsby) Featured contribution An open-source, self hosted, blood sugar tracker for type one and type two diabetics. Developed with Sanity and built with Gatsby. Jamie Bradley Go to HeySugar (Gatsby)

Gatsby Portfolio Official (made by Sanity team) A clean Gatsby & React.js starting point for portfolios, project listings or case studies. Go to Gatsby Portfolio

Kitchen Sink Featured contribution Official (made by Sanity team) Sanity.io’s ever-evolving feature-rich demonstration studio. Fully customizable examples of page building, blog template and more examples with a React.js front-end. Go to Kitchen Sink