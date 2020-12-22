Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content

Gatsby Starters

Spin up a Sanity-backed site in minutes with these Gatsby.js starters, enabling blazing-fast React websites and applications with only a few clicks.

Gatsby Theme Catalyst Bery

A minimalist personal blog featuring a Gatsby frontend and SANITY backend with automatic RSS feeds, and sortable posts.

Eric Howey

Gatsby Theme Catalyst

A minimalist integration of Gatsby and SANITY designed as a starting point to accelerate your development workflow.

Eric Howey

HeySugar (Gatsby)

Featured

An open-source, self hosted, blood sugar tracker for type one and type two diabetics. Developed with Sanity and built with Gatsby.

Jamie Bradley

Gatsby Portfolio

Official

A clean Gatsby & React.js starting point for portfolios, project listings or case studies.

Kitchen Sink

Featured
Official

Sanity.io’s ever-evolving feature-rich demonstration studio. Fully customizable examples of page building, blog template and more examples with a React.js front-end.

Blog with Gatsby

Featured
Official

Fully customizable blog template with a Gatsby & React.js front-end.

npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init

Other frameworks

All frameworks

React (110)Gatsby (68)Next (68)Nuxt (17)Tailwind CSS (16)Vue (15)Svelte (11)Eleventy (9)Angular (5)Gridsome (5).NET (3)React Native (2)Jungle.JS (2)Jigsaw (1)