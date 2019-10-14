Authenticating the CLI when running remotely
As the authentication process for the CLI relies on you interacting with the API through a browser, this can be a problem when running the CLI on a remote server. However if you follow this recipe, you will be able to successfully authenticate the remote installed CLI.
- Go to
https://api.sanity.io/v1/auth/login/github?type=token&origin=http://localhost
Exchange
githubfor
- Pick out the value of the
sidparameter in the return url trying to redirect to localhost.
- Load
https://api.sanity.io/v1/auth/fetch?sid=xxxxusing the
sidvalue from above.
- Get the
tokenproperty from the result.
- Create the file
~/.config/sanity/config.jsonon the remote server in the home directory for the user running the CLI.
Set the file contents to the following, and replace "yyyy" with the token value from above:
{
"authToken": "yyyy",
"authType": "normal"
}