Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content

Renamed plugin @sanity/date-input

The plugin @sanity/date-input has been renamed to @sanity/rich-date-input to better reflect its purpose.

What should I do?

  1. Install the @sanity/rich-date-input plugin with sanity install @sanity/rich-date-input
  2. Remove the @sanity/date-input entry from the plugins array in your sanity.json
  3. Add the richDate type definition from the plugin to your schema, e.g: 
import richDate from 'part:@sanity/form-builder/input/rich-date/schema'
 
// ...
export default createSchema({
  name: 'mySchema',
  types: [
    //...
    richDate
  ]
})

Updated on October 14, 2019

Was this article helpful?