Renamed plugin @sanity/date-input
The plugin
@sanity/date-input has been renamed to
@sanity/rich-date-input to better reflect its purpose.
- Install the
@sanity/rich-date-inputplugin with
sanity install @sanity/rich-date-input
- Remove the
@sanity/date-inputentry from the
pluginsarray in your
sanity.json
- Add the
richDatetype definition from the plugin to your schema, e.g:
import richDate from 'part:@sanity/form-builder/input/rich-date/schema'
// ...
export default createSchema({
name: 'mySchema',
types: [
//...
richDate
]
})