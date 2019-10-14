Experimental feature: Spaces

A feature request we often get is the ability to switch between datasets from within Sanity Studio. This has a number of usages:

Managing multiple departments within the same organization, each with their own, separate datasets, but all sharing the same schema.

Modifying an existing schema type and testing how it works using a staging dataset.

Using the same studio across multiple projects with separate sets of both documents and users.

To facilitate this, we are proposing "spaces". A space is simply a mapping from a name/title to an API config. Spaces can be configured in your studio's sanity.json (under the __experimental_spaces key). Here's an example:

{ "project" : { "name" : "Studio with spaces" } , "__experimental_spaces" : [ { "name" : "production" , "title" : "Prod" , "default" : true , "api" : { "projectId" : "ppsg7ml5" , "dataset" : "production" } } , { "name" : "staging" , "title" : "Staging" , "api" : { "projectId" : "ppsg7ml5" , "dataset" : "staging" } } ] , "//..." : "..." }

This will render a dropdown to switch between spaces in the studio:

Switching to another space will connect to the dataset configured for that space.

Disclaimer: Experimental feature

Did we mention that this is an experimental feature? That means it may or may not become a feature in its current form. But we acknowledge the need for a feature that supports the above use cases.

Found bugs / have feedback?

Please. Do let us know, either by filing an issue on GitHub or ping us on Gitter.

List of things we'd love to get feedback on in particular: