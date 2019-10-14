Reference type has a invalid value for property "to"

All reference types must define what type of documents they may refer to. The " to " property must be an array of objects that describes the type of a valid reference. Each entry in to , must have a type -property which must be the name of a valid schema type.

{ type : 'reference' , name : 'references' , to : [ { type : 'author' , title : 'Author' } , { type : 'book' , title : 'Book' } ] }

To-types must be unique, or named

In order to know which type description a reference value belongs to, you can not add multiple entries to of with the same type, unless you also give them a name to tell them apart. This is therefore not allowed:

{ type : 'reference' , name : 'authorReference' , to : [ { type : 'author' , title : 'Author' } , { type : 'author' , title : 'Another author' } ] }

Instead, you can name the reference type. This will work:

{ type : 'reference' , name : 'authorReference' , to : [ { type : 'author' , title : 'Author' } , { type : 'author' , name : 'anotherAuthorReference' , title : 'Another author' } ] }

The value of this definition will have its _type set to either author or anotherAuthor , depending on which of the type were selected when the value was set e.g.:

{ "_type" : "reference" , "_ref" : "329e893ewi" }

Or: