Introducing the document type

In version 0.118.0 we introduced a new type document . This is the type for any object that you would like to store as documents in the datastore. Previously, any object type defined in your schema could be turned into a document, but now you must define these as documents instead. Only document types will appear in the desk tool sidebar.

NOTE: You should still use type: 'object' for the schema types that is reused on fields in your schema types (e.g. things like localeString and other types that you would never create standalone documents of)

What should I do?

This is not a breaking change, so everything will continue to work as before. That is, until the moment you decide to use the document type. If you add a document type to your schema, you should also have to change the type of all the top-level object types in your schema. E.g. if your schema was:

export createSchema ( { name : 'mySchema' , types : [ { name : 'book' , type : 'object' , fields : [ { name : 'title' , type : 'string' } ] } ] } )

You should change this to:

export createSchema ( { name : 'mySchema' , types : [ { name : 'book' , type : 'document' , fields : [ { name : 'title' , type : 'string' } ] } ] } )

And do this for all types in your schema that you would like to be stored as documents. Note: you may still want re-usable object types at top-level in your schema, but these should should stay with type objects. In that case they will not be listed in the sidebar.