Invalid configuration for cross dataset reference

The crossDatasetReference type requires the following options:

projectId : The id of the project to create references from. Must be a valid project id.

: The id of the project to create references from. Must be a valid project id. dataset : The name of the dataset in <projectId> to create references from. Must be a valid dataset name.

: The name of the dataset in to create references from. Must be a valid dataset name. tokenId The ID of the access token stored in the current dataset that grants read access to documents in the specified dataset in the specified project. The tokenId must be a string made up of at least 2 characters in the a-zA-Z0-9_- range and cannot start with a - (dash) character

See the documentation for Cross Dataset References for more info