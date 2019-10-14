JS Client: Promise Polyfill

The Sanity JavaScript client uses Promises to handle asyncronous requests. Some browsers (such as Internet Explorer) does not support this interface by default, and thus requires a so called polyfill for it to work.

There are many polyfills to choose from - we recommend something that comforms to the Promises/A+ specification, such as the es6-promise module. The readme for that module includes various ways to use it - the most important thing to note is that you should make sure the polyfill is applied before the Sanity client is instantiated.

Here's an example if you are using a bundler such as webpack, browserify or parcel:

require ( 'es6-promise/auto' ) const sanityClient = require ( '@sanity/client' ) module . exports = sanityClient ( { projectId : '...' , dataset : '...' , useCdn : true } )

(Make sure es6-promise is added as a dependency for your project.)