Parts: Declare vs implement

How parts are defined also defines how they behave.

An implementable part is defined by setting a name and a description . It should not have a path set. If you find yourself wanting to set a path, you probably want to do the following:

[ { "name" : "part:foo/bar" , "description" : "Some really good description" } , { "implements" : "part:foo/bar" , "path" : "./some/part.js" } ]

A non-overridable part can be defined by setting a name and a path in the same declaration: