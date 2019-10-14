Invalid part syntax
How parts are defined also defines how they behave.
An implementable part is defined by setting a
name and a
description. It should not have a path set. If you find yourself wanting to set a path, you probably want to do the following:
[
{
"name": "part:foo/bar",
"description": "Some really good description"
},
{
"implements": "part:foo/bar",
"path": "./some/part.js"
}
]
A non-overridable part can be defined by setting a
name and a
path in the same declaration:
{
"name": "part:@sanity/base/schema",
"path": "./some/schema.js"
}