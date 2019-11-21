Array type cannot contain array member

All array types must define what kind of items they may contain. The " of " property must be an array of objects that describes the type of a valid item. Each entry in of , must have a type -property which must be the name of a valid schema type that is not an array - Sanity currently does not support arrays inside of arrays, also known as multidimensional arrays.

A common use case for multidimensional arrays is when you want to represent rows and columns. One possible solution in this example is to wrap each row in an object type: