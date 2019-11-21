Array type cannot contain array member
All array types must define what kind of items they may contain. The "
of" property must be an array of objects that describes the type of a valid item. Each entry in
of, must have a
type-property which must be the name of a valid schema type that is not an array - Sanity currently does not support arrays inside of arrays, also known as multidimensional arrays.
A common use case for multidimensional arrays is when you want to represent rows and columns. One possible solution in this example is to wrap each row in an object type:
export default createSchema({
name: 'default',
types: schemaTypes.concat([
{
name: 'row',
title: 'Row',
type: 'object',
fields: [
{
name: 'columns',
title: 'Columns',
type: 'array',
of: [{type: 'string'}]
}
]
},
{
name: 'someDocumentType',
title: 'Some document type',
type: 'document',
fields: [
{
name: 'rows',
title: 'Rows',
type: 'array',
of: [{type: 'row'}]
}
]
}
])
})