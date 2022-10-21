Invalid shape of predefined choices

As a general rule, the list of possible choices for array types must only contain values of valid item types for the array.

{ type : 'array' , name : 'colors' of : [ { type : 'object' , name : 'webColor' , fields : [ { name : 'name' , type : 'string' } , { name : 'hex' , type : 'string' } ] } , { type : 'object' , name : 'rgbaColor' , fields : [ { name : 'name' , type : 'string' } , { name : 'r' , type : 'number' } , { name : 'g' , type : 'number' } , { name : 'b' , type : 'number' } , { name : 'a' , type : 'number' } , ] } , ] , options : { list : [ { _type : 'webColor' , hex : '438D80' , name : 'Sea Turtle Green' } , { _type : 'rgbaColor' , r : 161 , g : 201 , b : 53 , name : 'Salad Green' } , { title : 'Sea Turtle Green' , value : { _type : 'webColor' , hex : 'C88141' , name : 'Tiger Orange' } } , { hex : '438D80' , name : 'Sea Turtle Green' } , { _type : 'hslaColor' h : 0.02 , s : 0.93 , l : 0.71 , name : 'Salmon' } , ] } }

A notable exception here is choices for primitive values, which can be given a display title by providing an object with title and value , where value is of a valid item type: