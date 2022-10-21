Invalid shape of predefined choices
As a general rule, the list of possible choices for array types must only contain values of valid item types for the array.
{
type: 'array',
name: 'colors'
of: [
{
type: 'object',
name: 'webColor',
fields: [
{name: 'name', type: 'string'},
{name: 'hex', type: 'string'}
]
},
{
type: 'object',
name: 'rgbaColor',
fields: [
{name: 'name', type: 'string'},
{name: 'r', type: 'number'},
{name: 'g', type: 'number'},
{name: 'b', type: 'number'},
{name: 'a', type: 'number'},
]
},
],
options: {
list: [
// valid
{_type: 'webColor', hex: '438D80', name: 'Sea Turtle Green'},
// valid
{_type: 'rgbaColor', r: 161, g: 201, b: 53, name: 'Salad Green'},
// invalid (as of v3), object values can not be given a title
{title: 'Sea Turtle Green', value: {_type: 'webColor', hex: 'C88141', name: 'Tiger Orange'}},
// invalid, missing _type
{hex: '438D80', name: 'Sea Turtle Green'},
// invalid: hslaColor objects not valid for array
{_type: 'hslaColor' h: 0.02, s: 0.93, l: 0.71, name: 'Salmon'},
]
}
}
A notable exception here is choices for primitive values, which can be given a display title by providing an object with
title and
value, where value is of a valid item type:
{
type: 'array',
name: 'numbersAndAnimals'
of: [{type: 'string'}, {type: 'number'}],
options: {
list: [
// valid: this array can contain strings
'sheep',
// valid: this array can contain numbers
44,
// valid: array can contain strings and primitive values can be given a display-title
{title: 'Cat', value: 'cat'},
// valid: array can contain numbers and primitive values can be given a display-title
{title: 'Hundred', value: 100}
// invalid: array can't contain booleans
true,
]
}
}