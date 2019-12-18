Incompatible combination of params and filter

The reference field allows you to define options for the input component, namely a GROQ filter and a set of parameters for this filter. You can either define the filter statically, OR you can use a function in order to derive the filter based on the surrounding document.

If you are encountering this error, it usually means that you've defined a function for deriving the filter, but has also defined a set of static parameters. The solution is to either use static values, or just use the filter function and return an object containing both the filter and the parameters: