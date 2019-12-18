Pricing update: Free users
Incorrect location for reference options

The reference field allows you to define options for the input component. These options should be defined under the options key.

If you are encountering this error, it usually means that you've placed options on the root of the reference type instead of in the options object:

export default {
  name: 'blogPost',
  type: 'document',
  fields: [
    // ... your other schema fields ...
    {
      name: 'author',
      type: 'reference',
      to: [{type: 'person'}],
      
      // INCORRECT:
      filter: 'age > 30',
      
      // CORRECT:
      options: {
        filter: 'age > 30'
      }
    }
  ]
}

