Incorrect location for reference options
The reference field allows you to define options for the input component. These options should be defined under the
options key.
If you are encountering this error, it usually means that you've placed options on the root of the reference type instead of in the
options object:
export default {
name: 'blogPost',
type: 'document',
fields: [
// ... your other schema fields ...
{
name: 'author',
type: 'reference',
to: [{type: 'person'}],
// INCORRECT:
filter: 'age > 30',
// CORRECT:
options: {
filter: 'age > 30'
}
}
]
}