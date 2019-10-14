Pricing update: Free users
Schema type is invalid

The type defined in your schema is not a valid schema type. Common culprits:

  • The type declaration is imported through import/require from a different file, but the import declaration either references an incorrect name or the imported file does not have any export declaration
  • Something is returning undefined, null or false instead of the schema type declaration

Double check the types array of your schema declaration at the specified index to figure out where the error stems from.

Updated on October 14, 2019

