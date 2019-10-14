Schema type is invalid
The type defined in your schema is not a valid schema type. Common culprits:
- The type declaration is imported through
import/
requirefrom a different file, but the import declaration either references an incorrect name or the imported file does not have any export declaration
- Something is returning
undefined,
nullor
falseinstead of the schema type declaration
Double check the
types array of your schema declaration at the specified index to figure out where the error stems from.