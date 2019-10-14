Schema type is missing a required property
Every schema type needs both a
type and a
name property. The type specifies which type your schema type is (e.g. if its a
document, an
object or a
string). The type name is the name of which you will refer to this type later on. E.g. if you want to add a field that is a reference to a value of one of your own schema types, you will typically do something like this:
[
{ // defines the schematype "author"
name: 'author',
type: 'document',
fields: [/*...*/]
},
//...
{ // defines the schema type "book"
name: 'book',
type: 'document',
fields: [
{name: 'title', type: 'string'},
{
name: 'author',
type: 'reference',
to: [
{
type: 'author' // <-- refers to the schema type "author" by its name
}
]
}
}
]