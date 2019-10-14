Schema type is missing a required property

Every schema type needs both a type and a name property. The type specifies which type your schema type is (e.g. if its a document , an object or a string ). The type name is the name of which you will refer to this type later on. E.g. if you want to add a field that is a reference to a value of one of your own schema types, you will typically do something like this:

[ { name : 'author' , type : 'document' , fields : [ ] } , { name : 'book' , type : 'document' , fields : [ { name : 'title' , type : 'string' } , { name : 'author' , type : 'reference' , to : [ { type : 'author' } ] } } ]