Slug: `slugifyFn` renamed

The slug type has gotten a brushup recently, and as part of this process the option slugifyFn has been renamed to the easier-to-write, easier-to-remember option slugify .

There are no changes to it's signature, but you can now return a promise should you want to generate the slug asyncronously:

{ title : 'Slug' , name : 'mySlugField' , type : 'slug' , options : { source : 'title' , slugify : value => someAsyncSlugGenerator ( value ) } }

The old option will still work for a number of upcoming releases, but will be removed at some point in the future.