Slug: `slugifyFn` renamed
The slug type has gotten a brushup recently, and as part of this process the option
slugifyFn has been renamed to the easier-to-write, easier-to-remember option
slugify.
There are no changes to it's signature, but you can now return a promise should you want to generate the slug asyncronously:
{
title: 'Slug',
name: 'mySlugField',
type: 'slug',
options: {
source: 'title',
slugify: value => someAsyncSlugGenerator(value)
}
}
The old option will still work for a number of upcoming releases, but will be removed at some point in the future.