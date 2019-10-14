Structure: Action or intent required
Menu items needs to know what to do when they are selected. This can done by specifying one of to parameters:
action- which is a function called with the parameters set for this menu item
intent- an object containing a
nameand an optional bag of
params
Certain nodes within the desk structure requires a document ID to operate on.
Setting an action or intent can be done by calling the
action() or
intent() methods, respectively:
new MenuItemBuilder()
.title('Open in website')
.icon(OpenIcon)
.params({breed: 'schnauzer'})
.action(params => {
window.open(`https://mywebsite/breeds/${params.breed}`)
})