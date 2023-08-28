Specify API version when using custom document list filters
When specifying custom filters for document lists, we now require specifying an
apiVersion. This can be set to the current date, e.g.
v2023-08-28. See our API Versioning docs for more details.
S.documentList()
.title('Posts')
.filter('_type == "post" && $authorId == author._ref')
.params({ authorId })
S.documentList()
.title('Posts')
.apiVersion('v2023-08-01')
.filter('_type == "post" && $authorId == author._ref')
.params({ authorId })
)